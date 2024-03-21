Watch Showgirls’ Elizabeth Berkley Get Emotional While Thanking The LGBTQ+ Community For Embracing The Cult Classic Movie

When Showgirls first came out in 1995, critics and audiences brutally panned the dance film. But while the NC-17 movie was known for having famous actors like Elizabeth Berkley and Kyle MacLachlan, its campy qualities and hidden message made it a hit with the LGBTQ+ community. 28 years later since the film's release, a choked-up Berkley decided to thank the LGBTQ+ community for turning her negatively-reviewed movie into a cult classic.

We can’t deny when watching Showgirls that there are many things about the film that we can get turned off by like its brutal sexual assault scene or its excessive use of nudity being degrading towards women. But after over two decades since Showgirls came out, we can look back and call it a cult classic for its hilarious campy scenes and its appeal to LGBTQ+ audiences.

After a screening at the Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater, Elizabeth Berkley was all choked up as she thanked the LGBTQ+ community for standing by the movie. Take a look at the X video below of the moving speech and prepare to get emotional too.

Elizabeth Berkley got choked up tonight at the @AcademyMuseum talking about the LGBTQ community’s love of Showgirls 🥹 pic.twitter.com/k784kxyCJCMarch 21, 2024 See more

The crowd was roaring hearing the Saved By the Bell actress give the LGBTQ+ community the kind words they deserve. Without them, only negative connotations would be said about the Paul Schrader movie. According to The New York Times , the LGBTQ+ community would host midnight screenings similar to the entertaining Rocky Horror Picture Show with audience interactions and singalongs. MGM even got drag performers to host these midnight screenings in New York City and later in L.A. in 1996.

I’m sure the LGBTQ+ community can resonate with Showgirls in the film’s plot of a young drifter, Nomi,’s quest to be seen, heard, and recognized by the masses. And we also can’t ignore the sexual undertones between Nomi and diva star Cristal. While they’re first positioned as rival strippers at the Stardust Casino, they develop a sense of mutual admiration and even a sexy almost-kiss. I mean, who would have thought that “doggy chow” dialogue could be so sensual? As same-sex sexual tension was rarely seen in ‘90s mainstream films, Showgirls broke the mold and introduced a new audience to enjoy the camp classic.

People say that Elizabeth Berkley’s over-the-top acting in Showgirls was what ruined her career. After all, she didn't get any major film roles after. It can be easy for her to look back at her time making that movie filled with regret. However, The First Wives Club actress said in 2015 how she actually felt about the erotic movie with a focus on her power to embrace the cult classic instead of shaming her experience.

Berkley described her favorite moment from the film as the scene when she portrays her character’s deep longing to be a performer through watching Cristal for the first time. She liked not being “puppeteered” into doing any outlandish movements and just letting her portray the moment as genuinely as she could. Based on the American actress’ Academy Museum speech, it looks like she still takes pride in the film people are still talking about and celebrating today.

It must have been a really touching moment for Elizabeth Berkley to hear the thunderous applause after thanking the LGBTQ+ community for turning Showgirls into a cult classic. This particular community resonated with this erotic thriller and came together through midnight showings they could entertain themselves with.