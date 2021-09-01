Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message To Zendaya Has A Spider-Man Twist

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but Tom Holland has quickly become a fan favorite for his role as Spider-Man. His solo movies co-star Zendaya as MJ, and there have been countless rumors about the two young talents dating. These stories will likely gain more momentum after Holland's birthday post for Zendaya. And Marvel fans will be thrilled about the Spider-Man twist involved.

Peter Parker and MJ will return to the big screen just a matter of months, as Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters this Holiday Season. Tom Holland and Zendaya were both featured in the record-breaking first trailer, while also making headlines for rumors that they're dating. Now you can see his post for Zendaya's birthday below, where he addresses the recent Emmy winner by her character's name. Check it out below.

Suddenly the lines between reality and the MCU have become blurred. Given the rumors about Tom Holland and Zendaya's off screen romance, it's hard to tell where they end and Peter/MJ begin. This is especially true when Holland addressed his co-star by her character's name. Let's break it all down.

The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Tom Holland. He's got an insane 46 million followers, in no small part due to his ongoing role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland has been helping to hype up the long-awaited release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it seems he's committed even when wishing Zendaya happy birthday. It's not everyday that you turn 25.

In the image we see Tom Holland and Zendaya in a dressing room, presumably while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home given his black and red suit. It's a fun glimpse behind the curtain, and shows the real people who make such fantastic stories possible. And while Zendaya is barely visible given the camera she's using, it's a killer photo of the two young stars.

It should be interesting to see if/when Tom Holland and Zendaya address their rumored romance. The two were recently photographed kissing in a car, as well as attending a wedding together. This certainly seems like the makings of a Hollywood power couple, but we'll just have to wait and see if those lingering questions are answered.

On the big screen, fans are eager to see what's going to happen with Peter Parker and MJ. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home showed them as a strong couple, but Doctor Strange's spell might wipe her memory. And with the multiverse also coming into play, the possibilities seem truly endless.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.