After Watching Nicholas Galitzine and Leo Woodall Interview Each Other, Fans Are Making A Lot Of The Same Requests (That I Totally Agree With)

2024 might be the year of the British, especially with Nicholas Galitzine and Leo Woodall both metaphorically competing for the title of the internet’s boyfriend of the year. However, when the two sat down to interview each other recently, any bad blood between their respective fans seemed to drift away, and now they’re all making the same requests via social media.

It’s no secret that Galitzine and Woodall are having an incredible year, both leading impressive projects, but it’s their Variety’s Actors on Actors interview that is getting them all the buzz right now. Over the course of the 30-minute interview, the two showered each other in praise, butted heads over their favorite football teams, and even bonded over their shared childhood experiences. They also covered what its like being in competition with each other when it comes to reading for the same roles.

As a fan of both actors individually, I knew their interview was going to be one of my favorites, but I had no idea how great it actually turned out. Their chemistry is so grounded and hilarious that it’s impossible not to want to see them share the screen. I think that’s why I and so many other fans have taken over social media to beg Hollywood to stop making these two compete for roles and instead give them a co-lead project asap.

nick and leo actors on actors is so good. i need them on a project together pic.twitter.com/ry2zAG6unJJune 9, 2024

Galtzine and Woodall are both talented actors who have an innate ability to have chemistry with any of their various co-stars. It’s a useful acting trait, but after watching the interview, I’m convinced it’s a part of their non-acting personalities given how easily the two of them got along. In fact, it was their banter and wit that has so many wondering when, not if, they’ll get to see them act opposite each other.

okay i need nick and leo in a movie together immediately because the chemistry was chemistryingJune 9, 2024

I think it’s safe to say that the two heartthrobs wouldn’t even need to jump through hopes and deal with stressful and sometimes awkward chemistry tests to land co-starring roles. They could just send in this interview as proof. X User @GALITZINEFOX seems to agree, tweeting:

nicholas galitzine and leo woodall actors on actors episode felt like a chemistry test and they passed”

A partnership like this would be limitless. Both have experience in the romance genre, with Galitzine starring The Idea Of You, among others, and Woodall lending his talents to Netflix’s One Day adaptation. They both clearly know a thing or two about comedic timing if their interview is any indication. Personally, I think they would be hilarious in a buddy comedy movie, but some fans have other ideas that are equally as great, like X User @btasticfandoms:

okay so based off this interview, I need nick and leo to play two passionate gay lovers thank you very much

The Idea of You actor definitely has some experience with that, playing queer characters in both Prime Video’s Red, White and Royal Blue and Starz’s Mary & George. I think it’s safe to say The White Lotus star would also be up to the challenge, especially since he auditions for the role of George.

Whatever project they hopefully get to do together, the press tour is sure to be a chaotic one. While that might seem off-putting to some, it's actually yet another reason why fans want to see them work together. At least, that’s what X User @darkskyzine thinks:

“we are just bonding here” “you are just trying to stop us cause there’s other serious actors coming in” nicholas and leo would be so insufferable on set and press tour together. i NEED

Unfortunately, fans might be waiting a long time to see this duo take on the big screen. Galitzine is being kept busy shooting the sequel to Red, White And Royal Blue, and then the Masters Of The Universe live-action film, while Woodall gears up to work with Ridley Scott for Apple TV+’s Prime Target. Until then, you can catch their entire interview on Variety's official YouTube channel.