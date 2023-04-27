We Watched 'The Flash' At CinemaCon And It Exceeded Our Expectations

Warner Bros. treated guests at CinemaCon 2023 to an early screening of The Flash, the highly anticipated DC movie starring Ezra Miller (The Flash/Barry Allen), Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Ben Affleck (Batman/Bruce Wayne) and Michael Keaton (Batman/Bruce Wayne).

Directed by Andy Muschietti (IT, IT Chapter Two), the official synopsis for The Flash reads: "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Fans have a lot of questions about what’s to come from The Flash, but we're keeping it spoiler-free here for now. In this video, CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O'Connell and our Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, hit you with their first reactions to The Flash movie.