What Does Sydney Sweeney Do With Her Acting Downtime? Her Euphoria Co-Stars Were 'Confused'
She is absolutely not like Cassie.
Sydney Sweeney is known for making waves thanks to her character Cassie on Euphoria. She’s also known for making splashes with unique LBDs and more on the red carpet, and for diving in and producing her own work, sometimes to great box office success. But you might be surprised to learn that in her downtime she’s a sporty girl who enjoys working on her vintage Bronco. At least, her Euphoria co-stars were surprised to find this out.
Sweeney was promoting her series “Syd’s garage” when she made the Euphoria-related confession. She said she used to work on her vintage cars all weekend in between filming shoots and sometimes would even bring those vehicles with her to the HBO set when she had downtime. She told ET her co-stars were very surprised to find out this fact about her:
Driving has always been a big part of her life. She’s a heavy thumbs up on any vehicle she can drive manually, even if it’s a “workout” on the LA freeways. One of her childhood friends’ dads, Rod Emory, set her up with an official garage to work in, and the rest has been history. Though, she doesn’t get her 1969 Bronco out as much as she’d like, even after switching her car from the original manual to automatic in order to handle the traffic challenges.
Sydney Sweeney’s always been interested in cars, and when Euphoria sent her her first paycheck, the first thing she did was by herself a “splurge car," a 2019 Range Rover. She told Vanity Fair she has different “dream cars” depending on where she is and what she’s doing.
She has nothing but time. At only 28, she is just getting started in Hollywood, though Sweeney’s net worth is already impressive. Euphoria also just wrapped its third and final season (with an ending for Zendaya's Rue that's divided audiences). Next up, she has Gundam, which is already filming, and then The Housemaid’s Secret. I wonder what cars she busted out for those roles?
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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