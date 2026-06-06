What Does Sydney Sweeney Do With Her Acting Downtime? Her Euphoria Co-Stars Were 'Confused'

Sydney Sweeney is known for making waves thanks to her character Cassie on Euphoria. She’s also known for making splashes with unique LBDs and more on the red carpet , and for diving in and producing her own work, sometimes to great box office success . But you might be surprised to learn that in her downtime she’s a sporty girl who enjoys working on her vintage Bronco. At least, her Euphoria co-stars were surprised to find this out.

Sweeney was promoting her series “Syd’s garage” when she made the Euphoria-related confession. She said she used to work on her vintage cars all weekend in between filming shoots and sometimes would even bring those vehicles with her to the HBO set when she had downtime. She told ET her co-stars were very surprised to find out this fact about her:

If people know about it, they ask, 'You know how to work on a car?' After Euphoria, if I wrapped on a day or had a day off, I'd go to the garage and work on my Bronco. And when I would come to work the next day, they'd be like, 'What'd you do?' And I'd say, 'Oh, I went to the garage.' And they were just so confused. And I would drive my cars to set and I would work on them in basecamp. They'd be like, 'What is Sydney doing?'

Driving has always been a big part of her life. She’s a heavy thumbs up on any vehicle she can drive manually, even if it’s a “workout” on the LA freeways. One of her childhood friends’ dads, Rod Emory, set her up with an official garage to work in, and the rest has been history. Though, she doesn’t get her 1969 Bronco out as much as she’d like, even after switching her car from the original manual to automatic in order to handle the traffic challenges.

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It was so sad. I love driving manual. There's nothing better than feeling like you're the one in control of a car. But with such a heavy vehicle like a 1969 Ford Bronco, driving the hills of L.A. and driving with those drivers that like to get right behind you, I wanted this to be my daily driver. [But] the car's so heavy, you roll back just the second before you go, and people just don't understand that. And the sitting in the traffic on the 405, it's a workout.

Sydney Sweeney’s always been interested in cars, and when Euphoria sent her her first paycheck, the first thing she did was by herself a “splurge car," a 2019 Range Rover. She told Vanity Fair she has different “dream cars” depending on where she is and what she’s doing.

I have different dream cars for different part of the world. If I ever live in Hawaii, there’s this little Fiat, an open-cart Jolly, I would really want. And because my family loved [our] old Land Cruiser so much, but my little brother unfortunately drove it into the ground, I want to find an old ‘70s Land Cruiser and give it to them.

She has nothing but time. At only 28, she is just getting started in Hollywood, though Sweeney’s net worth is already impressive. Euphoria also just wrapped its third and final season (with an ending for Zendaya's Rue that's divided audiences ). Next up, she has Gundam , which is already filming , and then The Housemaid’s Secret . I wonder what cars she busted out for those roles?