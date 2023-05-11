What Was Going On Between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez During Seemingly Tense Red Carpet Moment? A Lip Reader Weighs In

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took to the red carpet for The Mother premiere, some people thought they noticed a bit of trouble in paradise. However, what some took as tension, according to a lip reader it was really just the couple figuring out how to pose, and in actuality, it seems like everything was all good between the couple as they celebrated the singer/actress's new Netflix movie.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked and posed for photos at the premiere of the JLo’s movie on the 2023 movie schedule , people noticed that the singer seemed to have a frown on her face as she gestured at her husband, The Daily Mail reported. However, the publication spoke with an expert lip reader, who said while they may have looked a little bit flustered, they weren’t fighting and there was no real tension, they were just talking about how and where to pose for the photos.

The report explained that footage of the red carpet event showed the couple both smiling for the camera and looking a little tense at some points. However, a lipreader explained what they thought the two were talking about, and none of it is all that serious.

(Image credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

At one point, the expert explained that they thought JLo asked Affleck if her top was “showing too much,” to which he said she looked fine. Then, both were apparently having an exchange with the photographers trying to figure out where to stand. The lipreader explained that at one point, after the couple figured out how to pose, the Air director supposedly told The Mother star “don’t worry babe,” to which she responded with “come close to me.”

After they walked the carpet, the lipreader explained that they thought Affleck said “that’s us done,” before kissing Lopez on the cheek and making sure she was OK. They went on to say they think JLo then told her husband “yes,” before telling him they needed to move down the carpet.

It seems like maybe the stressful nature of a red carpet was the reason why the couple may have looked a bit tense as they walked through the step and repeat. However, looking at other photos from the event, it seems like this power couple was having a great time.

(Image credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Throughout the event, the two smiled with each other, and seemed to have fun interactions with fans in celebration of Lopez’s new movie The Mother.

This is the third time this year that Lopez and Affleck have been seen supporting each other at their respective movie premieres. Earlier in 2023 they showed up at the premiere of Shotgun Wedding. Then, in March the actor/director praised his wife at the Air premiere , and now they were seen together again at the big screening for JLo’s new Netflix movie.

While the couple has talked a lot about how happy they are together, their public appearances have always sparked conversation as Affleck has occasionally seemed unenthused, like how he looked at this year’s Grammys . However, in the music award show's case, he later explained he was actually having a great time, and both he and Lopez were aware of the conversation surrounding the bored face he was making and how it would be meme’d .