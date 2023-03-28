Ben Affleck Has Nothing But Praise For His New Wife As Jennifer Lopez Stuns At The Air Premiere

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. And when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez revealed they had gotten back together, it basically broke the internet. They went on to tie the knot in Vegas, and have seemingly been living in wedding bliss. And Affleck has nothing but praise for his new wife as JLo stuns at the Air Premiere.

Aside from making countless headlines for their relationship and house hunting woes, both JLo and Ben Affleck have been keeping busy with their thriving professional lives. The latter filmmaker recently celebrated the premiere of his new movie Air (see the reviews here), which will get its wide release April 5th. Affleck spoke to ET online about how his famous wife contributes to his work, saying:

She's brilliant and [she] helps me in every conceivable way.

How sweet is that? While Ben Affleck is an accomplished Oscar-winning filmmaker, it sounds like he's still very much down for collaboration with both bestie Matt Damon and his wife Jennifer Lopez. And now I'm curious about the ways that Jennifer Lopez might have contributed to Air ahead of its release.

Ben Affleck's comments to ET aren't the first time that he's spoken about how Jennifer Lopez helps work on her hubby's film work. He also said that her knowledge of culture, music and fashion helps to fill in possible gaps in his personal knowledge. Considering Air is ultimately about fashion, it makes sense that JLo might have helped out.

For her part, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate the premiere of Air. In the footage we see Bennifer 2.0 posing together, with the pop star (unsurprisingly) looking stunning in the process. Check it out for yourself below:

How sweet is that? It certainly looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were super happy at the Air premiere, with the 53 year-old pop star all smiles while supporting her famous husband. Although she did also tag her cosmetics company JLo Beauty, as she's presumably wearing a number of those products while attending the premiere and walking the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez shared these clips from the premiere of Air with her whopping 239 million followers on Instagram. The clips of her and Ben Affleck looking so adorable are sure to quickly circulate online, especially as they stand in stark juxtaposition to some other events that the pair of A-listers have recently attended. Namely the recent Grammy Awards, where Affleck went viral for looking exhausted/disinterested in the star-studded event.

Despite chatter online, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be quite happy as a married couple. Although they've been seemingly having a hard time finding their forever home, with a number of complications coming as they attempted to sell their old house and find a new one. Considering how many kids they've collectively got, it's no doubt important to create the perfect home.

