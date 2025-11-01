I Can't Wait For This New Miami Vice Movie. Everything We Know So Far

When it comes to iconic ‘80s TV shows, few, if any, influenced pop culture more than Miami Vice. Created by Anthony Yerkovich and executive-produced by Michael Mann, this landmark series about two undercover detectives working the streets of Miami was the very definition of cool thanks to its fashion, edgy stories, and all-time great theme song. So, it should be no surprise that a new Miami Vice movie is in the works…

That’s right, we’re going back to South Beach, as Universal Pictures is making another film adaptation of the classic show, and we have so many details to share. From the Miami Vice release date to the creative team behind the project to the two Hollywood A-listers in talks to play Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs, there’s a lot to unpack!

(Image credit: NBC)

There have been some great new action flicks on the 2025 movie schedule (with more slated for the 2026 release calendar), but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Miami Vice to hit the big screen. Universal Pictures has announced that the highly anticipated film adaptation will land in theaters (including a major IMAX release) on August 6, 2027.

At the time of this writing, Miami Vice is the only movie scheduled for August, but expect that to change very soon as other studios start unveiling their release plans for the 2027 summer blockbuster season.

Michael B. Jordan And Austin Butler Are In Talks To Lead The Cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros.; Sony Pictures)

Admittedly, finding two actors who can pull off being cool as well and easily as Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas is no easy task, but it sounds like Universal has two big-time actors in mind to lead the Miami Vice cast: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

In October 2025, Deadline reported that Jordan, hot off the success of Sinners, was in early talks to play Ricardo Tubbs in the new movie. Though no deal has been made at the time of this writing, the outlet’s report is making me incredibly optimistic about seeing the Creed and Black Panther actor starring in the project. He has everything you’d need to pull off the demands of this role, that’s for sure.

Barely a day after the MBJ news broke, Deadline published another report stating that Butler was also in early talks to star in the movie, in which he would play Sonny Crockett. It’s a similar case here, where no deals have been made, but the Caught Stealing and The Bikeriders star is reportedly interested in the adaptation. There has been word about Butler appearing in Michael Mann’s Heat 2, but it’s unknown if those plans are still in motion.

The New Miami Vice Movie Is Inspired By The Pilot And First Season Of The Classic '80s Show

(Image credit: NBC)

When Michael Mann rebooted Miami Vice for the big screen back in 2006, he made the decision to have the movie set in the 21st century opposed to the ‘80s setting from the original series. Well, it’s going to be different this time, as Variety has reported that the new movie will explore “the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami,” and that it is inspired by the “pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series.”

By the sounds of it, this is going to be a bright, fashionable, and action-packed trip down memory lane to the glitz, glamour, and crime of ‘80s Miami, that’s one part reboot and one part love letter to some of the coolest characters of all time. Also, with the movie being inspired by the first episode of Miami Vice, does that mean we’re going to get a new take on the classic “In The Air Tonight” scene from the pilot? They better!

Joseph Kosinski Is Directing, While Dan Gilroy Worked On The Script

(Image credit: NBC)

In the past few years, Joseph Kosinski has shown that he has what it takes to handle massive blockbusters that end up making a ton of money at the box office. There’s reason to believe that he’ll do that again with Miami Vice, which he has been spearheading throughout its development. The man behind F1 and Top Gun: Maverick (as well as Tron: Legacy and Oblivion) will be directing the latest revamping of the iconic franchise, and it will be interesting to see how he handles the style, substance, look, and tone of the upcoming crime film.

What has me even more excited is the fact that Dan Gilroy co-wrote the script with Eric Warren Singer, per The Hollywood Reporter. Gilroy, as you may recall, wrote and directed the terrifying psychological thriller Nightcrawler, which saw Jake Gyllenhaal play an ambitious yet morally bankrupt videographer willing to do anything and everything to get a story. I can’t wait to see how Gilroy handles the darker and seedier side of Miami.

Production Will Reportedly Kick Off In 2026

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Though the cast hasn’t been fully ironed out, and we don’t know if we’ll be getting crazy Miami Vice celebrity cameos again, it sounds like production on the new crime flick will get underway within the next year. In the same Variety article laying out the story, it was also revealed that production will reportedly get underway in 2026. An exact start date has not been announced yet, but that should change soon.

How To Watch The Miami Vice TV Show And Michael Mann's 2006 Film Adaptation

(Image credit: NBC)

There is still a decent amount of time before the Miami Vice movie comes out (a little less than two years at the time of this writing), so that gives you plenty of time to go back and watch the full series from the ‘80s and Michael Mann’s 2006 film adaptation. Though neither is streaming with a subscription (this changes all the time), both are available digitally through Amazon. Check out the links below to give them a watch!

We should know much more about Miami Vice in the coming weeks and months, so make sure to check back for all the latest on what could end up being one of the biggest movies of 2027.