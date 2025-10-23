Following The Success Of Sinners, Michael B. Jordan Is Setting Up A New Franchise Role, And It's An Exciting Fit

Michael B. Jordan is obviously no stranger to success, but it can be said that his career has hit a special new high in 2025. He has been a part of some massive movies, including the Creed trilogy and Black Panther, but his star power was a key ingredient in the blockbuster success of Sinners (a film not based on any existing intellectual property and featuring the actor delivering a phenomenal dual performance). His name has a lot of heat right now, which is why it is not surprising in the least to see that he is in the mix for a lot of exciting projects, with the latest being Joseph Kosinski's upcoming Miami Vice reboot.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan has entered talks to sign on for the new film based on the classic 1980s crime series, and should he end up signing on the dotted line, he will be playing Ricardo Tubbs, one of the two leads (a character previously played by Philip Michael Thomas on the aforementioned TV show and Jamie Foxx in Michael Mann's 2006 movie adaptation). An actor has not yet signed on for the role of James Crockett, Tubbs' fellow undercover detective working for Miami's Metro-Dade Police Department.

The new Miami Vice is being directed by Joseph Kosinski as his follow-up to his own massive 2025 success (a.k.a. F1 starring Brad Pitt), and screenwriting duties are being handled by Top Gun: Maverick co-scribe Eric Warren Singer and Nightcrawler writer/director Dan Gilroy.

It's a new franchise project for Michael B. Jordan, but not the only one he is currently a part of. He is presently directing and starring in a new remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and his upcoming slate also includes Rainbow Six (a follow-up to 2021's Without Remorse), Creed IV (which Jordan has confirmed as being in the works), and I Am Legend 2 with Will Smith.

The last time we saw a Miami Vice movie, things didn't work out so well, as the project had a budget rumored to be as $150 million (per Slate) and it ended up being a major misfire. Despite featuring the talent of Michael Mann in the director's chair and the star power of Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell (who played Crockett), the film got an underwhelming reaction from critics and it ended up making just $164.9 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Clearly, the hope is that the box office power of Kosinski and Jordan will result in a different fate for the new project.

Universal Pictures has already set an August 6, 2027 release date for Miami Vice, so we can expect that production will start in the middle of next year at the latest. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks for more news about the movie, as once the Michael B. Jordan deal closes, the hunt will be on to find the perfect actor to star opposite him.