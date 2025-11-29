'Poppin Out Babies And Blood Vessels': Vanessa Hudgens Drops Jokes And A Stress-Inducing Photo After Welcoming Her Second Child

Vanessa Hudgens is now a mother of two! The 36-year-old High School Musical actress just revealed that she had her second baby with her husband, Cole Tucker, but it wasn't without a snafu.

First, check out what Hudgens posted on her social media. A sweet photo of Tucker holding her hand as she lay in a hospital bed, all ready to welcome another child:

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) A photo posted by on

Along with Vanessa Hudgens' sweet update, she also shared a bit of a scary update. Apparently, in the process of giving birth, she somehow popped a blood vessel?? Check out what she posted on her Instagram story:

(Image credit: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram)

Pretty sure this is my nightmare. It's apparently not common at all to pop a blood vessel while giving birth, but it can happen due to all the pushing to get the little one out and into the world. Hopefully, she's resting and recovering well following the big day, and it's not causing her too much extra stress or pain postpartum.

Hudgens and Tucker announced they were having a second baby in July, with some adorable photos of the couple and the comment "Round two!!!!" The actress last gave birth in the summer of 2024. Upon the good news, she took to social media to share being "disappointed" that she and her family's privacy was "disrespected and exploited" by paparazzi taking photos of them leaving the hospital without their permission.

Previously, Hudgens called becoming a mother the "hardest, most exhausting" but also "incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter" of her life.

Upon baby No. 2's arrival, some big names showed their support with comments such as these:

"Congrats angel ❤️❤️❤️ Love you!!!!" - Monique Coleman

"Cutest delivery pic ever!!" - Christina Ricci

"Congrats!❤️" - Mario Lopez

"❤️❤️❤️❤️" - Cara Delevingne

"CONGRATS ❤️❤️❤️" - Zoey Deutch

"Congrats Vanessa! Super Mom vibes" - Aly Michalka

"Congratulations gorgeous mama bear. Well done. It’s truly a miracle. 😘😘❤️" - Jurnee Smollett

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are getting all the love today. From her High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman, who played Taylor in the trilogy with her, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron and more, to other big names like Christina Ricci, Mario Lopez, and another Disney alum, Aly Michalka (of Aly & AJ and Phil of the Future), it's sweet to see all their comments, I'm sure.

Outside of Vanessa Hudgens recently becoming a mother, the celeb co-owns a drink company called Caliwater and actually spent some of her first pregnancy on The Masked Singer (which she won as Goldfish) during Season 11. We know she's filmed a thriller called Quiet Storm, but it doesn't currently have a release date.

However, for now, we hope she's at home resting and healing with her family. Congrats to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker on their new addition to their family!