What's It Really Like To Go To Work With Your Partner Every Day? Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Know: 'Art Is The Deepest Expression Of Love'

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, will soon be released as part of the 2024 schedule of movies , and the production is special for a number of reasons. Aside from marking Kravitz’s first time in the director’s chair, it also signifies a collaboration with her fiancé, Channing Tatum. While rumors have swirled around their romance over the past few years, the couple have now confirmed their relationship. With that, the pair are sharing personal thoughts about having had the privilege of working with each other. (And Kravitz’s comments on how art can be an “expression of love” are truly sweet.)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hit a milestone this past week at the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles, as it marked their red carpet debut. It was there that the two stars also answered questions about their working experiences. Tatum caught up with E! News , which asked him what it was like getting notes from his soon-to-be spouse. The Magic Mike actor confirmed that he did indeed receive feedback from her and explained how her creative sensibilities have had an impact on him personally:

I don’t really make any creative decisions or very many decisions without getting her point of view now because I respect her point of view and her brain, her tastes and almost everything. So we need each other now. … I suggest this for anybody that’s in a relationship. Go find the hardest possible creative project and go do it together.

One could definitely argue that it can be helpful to get feedback from others, especially when it comes to more creative endeavors. The Fly Me to the Moon star’s comments also seem to signify just how much he’s come to depend on his partner in the years since they’ve been together. He and the Batman actress met on the set of Blink Twice in 2021 and eventually formed a relationship, which they mostly remained mum about. Though Channing Tatum did gush about his partner and her work habits a few years ago. Zoë Kravitz, who became engaged to Tatum around late 2023, also appreciates the opportunity to work with her beau. She conveyed as much when she spoke to E! during the premiere:

There’s a shorthand when you know somebody so well and there’s so much trust there. It was a joy to work with him and I think art is the deepest expression of love, so being able to do that with my partner was amazing.

Surely, this will be an experience that the Fantastic Beasts alum and her man can cherish for years to come. On top of that, I’d say that Blink Twice is a very unique movie for them to have worked on together. The film (which was originally titled Pussy Island ) centers on a cocktail waitress, who travels to a luxurious island owned by a tech mogul that she’s become attracted to. While the tropical paradise initially offers her beauty and excitement, the tide begins to turn after her friend vanishes. Among the ensemble cast are Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis and Kyle MacLachlan.

At this point, it would seem that the relationship between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum is strong, and it may have just been strengthened by their movie collaboration. I can’t help but get the feeling this won’t be the last time that the future spouses team up for a big-screen production. And, considering how much they apparently loved working together this time around, who could blame them?

Blink Twice opens in theaters on August 23, so be sure to grab those tickets, which are on sale now.