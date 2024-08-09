Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Are About To Debut Blink Twice Together, But Their Red Carpet Debut At The Premiere Was An Even Sweeter Milestone

It’s been an exciting year so far for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, with the former having two movies in theaters — starring in Fly Me to the Moon and making one of Deadpool & Wolverine ’s biggest cameos — and the latter set to make her directorial debut with the Blink Twice. The psychological thriller just happens to star Kravitz’s fiancé, and oh yeah, the couple is also planning a wedding for 2025 . That made the Blink Twice premiere the perfect place for Tatum and Kravitz to make their red carpet debut, and it was the sweetest milestone ever.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been together for three years, but nobody can argue that the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice on August 8 was the perfect occasion for them to finally appear together on the red carpet. The movie hits theaters in a couple of weeks on August 23, and the director and star couldn’t have looked better for the big moment.

(Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Honestly, is there a more beautiful couple that exists? The betrothed pair matched in black, with Zoë Kravitz looking simply stunning in a silk, floor-length Saint Laurent dress with side cutouts. Her hair was slicked back in a tight bun, and she accessorized with dangling earrings.

Channing Tatum, for his part, looked quite dapper in a classic black suit. You can tell they were soaking in the moment by the way they gazed into each other’s eyes, and they also seemed to be having the most fun together.

(Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images)

The wedding next year will be the second for both Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, and they share a daughter, Everly. Kravitz, meanwhile, was wed to Karl Glusman in 2019 but filed for divorce a year later.

While it took a while for the couple to confirm that they were, in fact, together, rumors began to swirl that they were seeing each other in 2021 when they started working together on Blink Twice — which previously had the NSFW title Pussy Island — and their engagement was revealed in October 2023.

Channing Tatum expressed awe for his then-girlfriend’s skills behind the camera when they were filming, and he has continued to hype his fiancée up by posting behind-the-scenes images of the director in action. That admiration was clearly in play for their big milestone on the red carpet.

In addition to Channing Tatum, Blink Twice also stars Naomi Ackie as Frida, a cocktail waitress who meets Tatum’s tech billionaire Slater King and procures an invite to his private island for a dream vacation. Things start to go awry from there, with Frida having to fight to make it off of the island alive. Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater and Simon Rex are just a few of the other names who appear in the movie.