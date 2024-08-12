Ryle And Atlas: Where Have You Seen It Ends With Us' Two Leading Men Before?

This weekend, arguably one of the most anticipated entries on the 2024 movie schedule hit theaters. I’m talking about one of the latest book-to-screen adaptations, romance film It Ends with Us , which is based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. At the lead of the film is Blake Lively, who plays the role of Lily Bloom, and she’s joined by a capable supporting cast that includes stars like Jenny Slate (who plays Allysa) and Hasan Minhaj (who portrays Marshall). Of course, there’s also the two leading men, Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, who play Ryle Kincaid and Atlas Corrigan. You may not recognize the two actors' names immediately, but chances are you have seen them before. And we’re going to discuss their past work.

Where Have You Seen Justin Baldoni?

Justin Baldoni has been working in the entertainment industry for some time now. Some of his earliest gigs were guest spots or recurring roles on TV shows like The Young and the Restless, JAG, Charmed, Everwood and even The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. His biggest role on the small screen, even to this day, is arguably that of Rafael Solano from the hit CW dramedy series Jane the Virgin. As you might imagine, Baldoni has also made some waves within the film industry – but maybe not exactly as you may think.

When it comes to the silver screen the Single Ladies alum has actually done more directing and producing than acting. He most notably helmed the romance films Five Feet Apart and Cloud, both of which he also produced. The multihyphenate also holds EP credits on Ezra and even Chris Pratt’s The Garfield Movie. As for his big-screen acting gigs, The House Bunny, After Dusk They Come and Minkow feature the actor in small roles.

One could certainly argue that It Ends with Us signifies Justin Baldoni’s biggest cinematic effort yet, as he not only plays one of the lead roles but also directs and produces it. There have been rumors of a BTS feud between Baldoni and Blake Lively , but that information has yet to be substantiated. Nevertheless, Baldoni praised Lively when asked about working with her and said that he’d collaborate with her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds again, if asked. We’ll just have to wait and see if Lively chooses to once again join forces with Baldoni as well as the next actor we’re about to discuss.

What Does Brandon Sklenar’s Past Work Entail?

The notoriety of one Brandon Sklenar has been rising tremendously over the past decade. After appearing mostly in short films, the actor nabbed roles in horror film Temple and biopic Mapplethorpe. Skelnar also played Bobby Prentace in Adam McKay’s Vice and played American pilot George Gay in the historical drama Midway. His other film appearances include the likes of The Big Ugly, Futra Days and Karen. As for his latest feature, It Ends with Us could end up being a film that propels the actor to further heights. Sklenar has been a pro amid the film’s press tour, even getting interviewed by Ryan Reynolds , Tammy Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Aside from movies, the Indigo Valley alum has also made his presence known via TV. He’s guest-starred on plenty of notable shows, including Truth Be Told, New Girl, Westworld and Walker: Independence. A few years ago, he also served as a member of The Offer ’s cast and, as part of the Godfather-centric limited series, he played Burt Reynolds. The biggest feather in the leading man’s cap, though, has to be his starring role as Spencer Dutton on Yellowstone prequel 1923, which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription .

So, needless to say, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar have been busy over the past several years. It Ends with Us may serve as an effective vehicle, with which both of them can show off their abilities as creatives. But, of course, you should try to check out their prior work as well, if you’re able.

