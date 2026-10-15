Which One Is The Mom? Fans Can’t Tell Who’s A Teen And Who’s A Grown Woman In New Disney Movie

One of Disney’s upcoming movies , Hexed, will give us a witchy story centered around Billie and her mom, Alice. However, after getting another look at the mother-daughter duo in this project on the 2026 movie schedule , people are wondering who the mom is.

Now, this discussion happened when a fan posted that they wouldn’t have known that Alice and Billie were a mother and daughter based on the image below:

if i didnt know these two were mother and daughter id assume they were the exact same age. jfc this is just pathetic disney. it's insane how bad the character design is in this film https://t.co/HwsHyaQ51oOctober 14, 2026

Clearly, they are not a fan of the fact that Alice (who is voiced by Rashida Jones) looks quite young, and they were bothered when they had the thought that she looks like she’s the same age as her teenage daughter, Billie (who Hailee Steinfeld voices). Many who saw this post had similar feelings, as they commented things like:

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Am I high or does the daughter here look older 😅-@Ohminus210

Did she have the kid as a result of getting abused at age 12? Like wth -@RachelZader

Now, after I saw the trailers for Hexed , I did think Alice looked young, but I did not think she looked as young as her daughter. Plus, it’s possible that Alice had Billie at a young age.

Although I do see the criticism that she might look too young, and people made their thoughts on that clear by comparing Billie and Alice to other mother-daughter duos from some of the best Pixar films and Disney movies (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ). For example, this fan used Violet and Helen from The Incredibles to point out how “back in [their] day” mothers and daughters looked obviously like mothers and daughters:

Back in my day, moms looked like moms and daughters looked like daughters https://t.co/GPYH68fRruOctober 14, 2026

Encanto was another movie people pointed to as a good example of how Disney animated middle-aged characters. It’s clear who the mother is and who the daughter is in that one:

comparing this to mirabel and julieta is crazy why are they afraid of older women now? https://t.co/28NkT3hU2FOctober 14, 2026

Another fan also noted how great Encanto was when it came to having a diverse cast of middle-aged characters (including Bruno, who we don’t talk about ). Their photos prove that point too:

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disney yall literally know how to make middle aged people... what happened https://t.co/Znb6hjoXQsOctober 14, 2026

Clearly, there are many who want the mom and daughter in Hexed to look a bit more like, well, a mom and daughter. And I get it, I do. However, I do think it’s worth holding out to see if Alice potentially being a younger mom is part of this story.

Also, if you look at the actors who play them, Hailee Steinfeld is 29, and Rashida Jones is 50. That means the Parks and Rec actress was in her early 20s when the Sinners star was born. Arguably, they can easily and realistically play a young mother and daughter.

Although based on the footage we’ve seen of their characters in Hexed, I can see why people would think they’re the same age.

Now, the question is, will this discourse continue when we’re able to see Hexed in full? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see, as the new Disney movie about witches is set to hit theaters on November 25.