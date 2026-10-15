Which One Is The Mom? Fans Can’t Tell Who’s A Teen And Who’s A Grown Woman In New Disney Movie
Are they siblings or a mother-daughter duo?
One of Disney’s upcoming movies, Hexed, will give us a witchy story centered around Billie and her mom, Alice. However, after getting another look at the mother-daughter duo in this project on the 2026 movie schedule, people are wondering who the mom is.
Now, this discussion happened when a fan posted that they wouldn’t have known that Alice and Billie were a mother and daughter based on the image below:
Clearly, they are not a fan of the fact that Alice (who is voiced by Rashida Jones) looks quite young, and they were bothered when they had the thought that she looks like she’s the same age as her teenage daughter, Billie (who Hailee Steinfeld voices). Many who saw this post had similar feelings, as they commented things like:
- Am I high or does the daughter here look older 😅-@Ohminus210
- Did she have the kid as a result of getting abused at age 12? Like wth -@RachelZader
Now, after I saw the trailers for Hexed, I did think Alice looked young, but I did not think she looked as young as her daughter. Plus, it’s possible that Alice had Billie at a young age.
Although I do see the criticism that she might look too young, and people made their thoughts on that clear by comparing Billie and Alice to other mother-daughter duos from some of the best Pixar films and Disney movies (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription). For example, this fan used Violet and Helen from The Incredibles to point out how “back in [their] day” mothers and daughters looked obviously like mothers and daughters:
Encanto was another movie people pointed to as a good example of how Disney animated middle-aged characters. It’s clear who the mother is and who the daughter is in that one:
Another fan also noted how great Encanto was when it came to having a diverse cast of middle-aged characters (including Bruno, who we don’t talk about). Their photos prove that point too:
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Clearly, there are many who want the mom and daughter in Hexed to look a bit more like, well, a mom and daughter. And I get it, I do. However, I do think it’s worth holding out to see if Alice potentially being a younger mom is part of this story.
Also, if you look at the actors who play them, Hailee Steinfeld is 29, and Rashida Jones is 50. That means the Parks and Rec actress was in her early 20s when the Sinners star was born. Arguably, they can easily and realistically play a young mother and daughter.
Although based on the footage we’ve seen of their characters in Hexed, I can see why people would think they’re the same age.
Now, the question is, will this discourse continue when we’re able to see Hexed in full? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see, as the new Disney movie about witches is set to hit theaters on November 25.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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