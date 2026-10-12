Hexed Was Originally Going To Star A Male Character. Why The Big Change Was Made
A different spell was cast.
Ever since the first trailer for Hexed came out, I’ve been excited about the movie’s punk rock witch protagonist Billie. But did you know that when Hexed was first announced, its main character was a teenage boy? When CinemaBlend visited Walt Disney Animation recently, we learned why the filmmakers made the significant change behind the scenes.
Hexed follows Billie, a teenage girl who finds out she’s a witch. Her mother has been hiding the the secret from her for her entire life through an enchanted bracelet. Once the secret's out, she goes on an adventure in the secret witch realm of “Hexe” to discover who she is, and her mom ends up tagging along with her. You can check out the latest trailer below:
I never would have imagined the story being handled differently, but when the movie was first introduced in August of 2025, its main character was described as an “awkward teenage boy”. This goes to show anything can change during the production of a Disney animated film. Here’s what Jared Bush, the co-writer of Hexed and CCO of Walt Disney Animation said about the switch up:
A lot of main characters in Walt Disney Animation have been young women, so I can understand the want to change things up. At the same time, in a world of witches, it definitely makes a lot more sense for the movie’s main hero to be one too. As Bush added in our interview:
It sounds like the move was for the better. Of course, there is a very famous story about a young male protagonist who finds out he lives among witches and wizards called Harry Potter. That could have potentially drawn a lot of comparisons – especially as the new HBO series based on J.K. Rowling’s books soon arrive on the 2026 TV schedule – just a month after the release of Hexed.
Plus, now we get Billie, who’s unlike any character I’ve ever seen Disney animate before. Check out her character design:
Billie Doe is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, who’s said that she felt closer to the story of Hexed after recently becoming a first-time mom herself. Plus her mother Alice is voiced by Rashida Jones. While at Walt Disney Animation, we got to see some of the scenes between Billie and Alice, and there's definitely a very resonant and emotional story between them. It’s the kind of movie I’m going to want to see with my own mom. Co-writer Dana Ledoux Miller told CinemaBlend this about Billie’s character, too:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Walt Disney Animation has certainly been telling stories about witches and magic for decades upon decades, but Hexed feels like a really modern and exciting approach to add to its legacy. There’s even a storyline about a retired cat familiar named Beef Roger (and voiced by Walton Goggins) who Billie seeks out from her mom’s past. He's a scene-stealer from what Disney showed us, too.
Plus, we can look forward to an intriguing villain played by Disney Legend Jodie Foster named Celeste. She’s the rosy-hued queen of witches who has her own minions of dark (and pretty scary) witches that have her back. I’ve also heard the movie was somewhat inspired by Chainsaw Man when it comes to some of its visual style, which blew my mind.
The more I learn about it, the more I can’t wait for it. I know Hexed is one of my most anticipated upcoming Disney movies on the way, now, and a big part of that is because of its female protagonist, Billie. Hexed hits theaters on November 25.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.