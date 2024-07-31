Why I Think Girls Trip Is The Ultimate Black Friendship Movie

Movies about friendship can be the warmest, funniest, and most tense experiences audiences can have. Of course, the comedy blockbuster Girls Trip fits into that incredible tradition. The all-female comedy is a view of Black friendship that is rarely given space on the big screen. The film was a display of comradery and a shot in the arm of big-screen comedies when released in 2017.

The success of the friendships in the ensemble comedy spoke volumes, as the movie raked in over $100 million. It was not only a hit with audiences but received a positive reception from critics, including a glowing review from CinemaBlend. The Black comedy has ranked amongst the best female-led buddy comedies since it premiered. With that in mind, I think Girls Trip is now the ultimate Black friendship movie, and here’s why.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Girls Trip Is About Friends Reconnecting After Drifting Apart

This comedy tackled a tried but true trope – friends reconnecting. Of course, Girls Trip’s premise revolved around a group of college friends reuniting at the Essence Festival after not connecting for five years. This trope works well as viewers get a peek into each woman’s daily life while watching flashbacks to their rowdy college days. Ryan (played by Regina Hall) is a best-selling lifestyle guru. Sasha (played by Queen Latifah) is running a gossip site. Lisa (played by Jada Pinkett Smith) is a party girl-turned-single mom still reeling from her divorce. Dina (played by Tiffany Haddish) is the impulsive and irresponsible one still living on the edge.

Like real-life friendships can, the Flossy Posse grew apart as life sent them on different paths. However, this fact doesn’t mean their bond has faltered. The group recommits to their lifelong friendship throughout the weekend. Of course, like any reconnection attempt, this comes with love and tension.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It’s A Rare Example Of Women Having Their Turn At Raunchy And Outrageous Fun

Bro (or frat) comedies have had their raunchy fun throughout cinema. However, comedies like Bridesmaids and Girls Trip proved that the ladies could get dirty like the guys.

Of course, resident firecracker Dina kicks off the debauchery with her inappropriate prayer. She gets the girl squad high before Ryan’s career-making deal, leading to the infamous dance battle scene. She even gets reformed party girl Lisa to let loose and have adult fun with a younger guy (played by Kofi Siriboe). Of course, this relationship led to the iconic grapefruit scene (for better or worse). However, this bittersweet moment doesn’t compare to Lisa’s notorious urination scene during a fun night in New Orleans.

Those scenes (and so much more) proved Black women lose their inhibitions and have just as much outlandish fun as their male counterparts. The Flossy Posse picked the perfect time and venue for drunken and forgettable nights.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Flossy Posse Navigates Changes And Personality Differences With Bumps Along The Way

The movie’s storyline focuses mostly on the group's tight bond. However, Ryan and co. have grown as women since graduating college. Of course, post-college life kept them together for life-changing moments, but that doesn’t mean the women know each other as adults. Ryan became a bigger-than-life media personality with fame, money, and a loveless marriage. Lisa turned in her dance card for a safe life as a mother and nurse. Sasha went from a prestigious journalist to a struggling gossip blogger. Dina has remained the same throughout the years (for better or worse).

However, the five-year friendship gap has bred animosity and hidden truths among the college best friends. This growing tension culminates in a nasty fight between the group over leaked pictures featuring Ryan’s husband. These growing pains showed that female friendships experience the same trials and tribulations as a bromance. Lifelong friendships aren’t immune to envy and jealousy, especially after a decades-long bond.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Love Watching The Flossy Posse’s Bond Grow Through Healing And Empowerment

Something you rarely see in comedies is the healing process between devoted friends. Of course, Girls Trip deals with that as the women come to terms with their differing lifestyles and personalities. In true comedy fashion, each character faced regret and expressed forgiveness and compassion. Healing gave way to empowerment as Sasha, Lisa, and Dina supported Ryan in telling her truth to an audience of thousands.

I enjoyed watching the Flossy Posse grow apart and back together as each woman found strength in their incredible bond. The film proved soulmates aren't always romantic, as the ladies find love and companionship within their friendship.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Girls Trip Celebrates Black Culture - Women Over 40, The Essence Festival, And New Orleans

Of course, Flossy Posse’s story took center stage throughout the raunchy comedy, but the film served as a love letter to Black American culture. Every scene brought clues and homages without drawing attention to them. Allowing the enchanting New Orleans and Essence Festival to be the backdrop was a beautiful way to salute Black women. The underserved group gathers yearly in the city to attend the multi-faceted festival, so having the friends gather there made sense. The sisterhood illustrated in the movie encapsulates the fun and fearless vibe at the three-day event.

With Essence Fest as the backdrop, the comedy gave audiences a rare treat – Black women over 40 as the focus. College-educated Black women finally got the chance to be outrageous and free like their white counterparts. So, Girls Trip was a rare feat for movie audiences. Seeing the Flossy Posse’s debaucherous misadventures was a detour from the traditional guy weekend or road trip films moviegoers usually see. The film even snuck in a small homage to the cult classic Set It Off, when Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith starred together for the first time. It showcased Black culture without pandering or over-explaining to a wider audience.

Girls Trip shifted Hollywood in a way audiences have not seen since Bridesmaids in 2011. It amplified Black women and culture reminiscent of the Black movie renaissance in the 1990s and 2000s. I loved watching Black women being fun, flawed, and unfiltered without outside societal pressures and norms. The quartet showed what real-life friendships go through as all involved parties mature and take separate paths. It was nice seeing mature women have outlandish fun like their male counterparts.

After the comedy’s tremendous success, talks of a much-buzzed-about sequel began at once. It's finally happening with the entire cast reportedly returning, including breakout star Tiffany Haddish. Producer Will Packer even confirmed the sequel was a go with THR. So, expect more debauchery and beautiful friendship moments when the second installment, which currently has no production or release date, finally arrives.

If you want to see more movies like Girls Trip, watch the best movies about female friendship across streaming platforms and other media.