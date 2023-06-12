Amber Heard Has ‘Quit’ Hollywood, She Has A Non-Aquaman Premiere Coming Up

Celebrity divorces tend to make headlines, but the split and ensuing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was on another level. The public was able to watch their testimonies on TV , thanks to cameras being in the courtroom. Following the defamation verdict in September , both actors have been living abroad in hopes of getting some much needed privacy. And despite an insider claiming that Heard quit Hollywood , she has a non-Aquaman premiere coming up shortly. Let’s break it all down.

Over the last year, Amber Heard has moved to Spain and is seemingly getting the anonymity she needed post-trial. But Heard recently hinted that she hadn’t actually quit Hollywood, and it seems she was right. Because Deadline revealed that she’ll appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of her upcoming movie In The Fire. And just like that, she’s back in the acting/promo game.

This marks the first time that Amber Heard has a public appearance since her defamation case. Heard and Depp’s reps finally settled back in December , with the Aquaman actress paying far less to her ex than the jury decided. After months of privacy, she’s emerging for the premiere of In The Fire, which is an upcoming supernatural thriller. And smart money says she’ll break the internet when attending the Taormina Film Festival later in June.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This news comes weeks after Johnny Depp’s first post-trial movie premiered at Cannes . His inclusion in the festival was the subject of some controversy, some of which Depp himself addressed on the press line . And it should be fascinating to see if the same thing happens with Heard when she attends the premiere of In The Fire. Either way, Heard returning to the public eye is no doubt going to turn a few heads.

Depp has been in the midst of a professional comeback since the defamation trial wrapped. This includes public appearances like the VMAs and Depp appeared at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. And now it seems Heard is finally beginning to return to the public eye herself.

Of course, the biggest question mark surrounding Amber Heard’s career is her mysterious role in James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While she’ll definitely be back as Mera, there were rumors during the defamation trial that Heard had a smaller role in the sequel. I’m curious about whether or not she’ll do press for the upcoming DC movie . After The Flash ’s promotional tour didn’t include Ezra Miller , it seems like just about anything is possible.