Jennifer Garner Is So Relatable As She Sends Her Kids Off To School For Another Year

Kids and their parents have been anticipating this school year for obvious reasons. Sending children back to school campuses after a year of remote learning has been hard for millions of parents across the globe. No one personified that mentality more than Jennifer Garner. She couldn’t help but be relatable as she sent her and Ben Affleck’s children back into the classroom, and the actress decided to share her take on sending her kids back to school.

The Yes Day star took to Instagram to spread her usual touching slice-of-life takeaways. Of course, like millions of parents, Jennifer Garner had to prepare for her kids' return to school. Being the amazing mom followers have come to love, Garner couldn’t help but find the unseen benefit during this tough transition. The actress said about sending her offspring back to school on campus:

The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), everyone eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply.

Thankfully, Jennifer Garner was able to send her kids to school without any incidents. Getting the kids back on campus full-time has been a struggle for millions. At least Garner’s children were ready to go back to the classroom, even if they aren’t all vaccinated. But the actress wasn't done shining the light on the return to campus.

The Alias alum cheered on her kids as they returned to school, but they weren’t the only ones Jennifer Garner was championing on the first day of school. She took the time to shout out those who made the current school year possible. Garner said about the unsung heroes:

Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep. Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.

Reaching this major milestone during such troubling times was a relief for Jennifer Garner. Of course, Garner chose to be optimistic and celebratory about the return to school. As she pointed out, none of this would’ve been possible without everyone working in collaboration. To see more about her children’s first day, check out Garner’s full Instagram post below:

While the kids have been remotely learning, Jennifer Garner has been busy with her career. At least her kids can appreciate the difference between her and their father. Hopefully Garner will update her followers on how the school year goes as the months progress.