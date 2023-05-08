Why Jennifer Lopez Always Stands Behind Ben Affleck When They Are Walking Together

There are celebrity couples, and then there's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two A-listers shocked the public when reuniting and getting married in Vegas, and it's clear that Bennifer 2.0 is here to stay. Lopez and Affleck's first relationship was picked apart constantly, and fans still have a habit of dissecting their behavior in public. And now we know why Lopez always stands behind Ben Affleck when they are walking together.

Since getting back together, Bennifer has been making a number of headlines, particularly when they attend events together. For instance, Affleck went viral at the Grammys when he looked less than enthused to be at the event. Lopez recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark, revealing that her height difference with her husband can make it hard to hold his hand... unless she take a step back. As she put it:

By the way Ben is 6'3, 6'4, and I'm tiny. I'm smaller. I'm like 5'6. He's taller and his arms are long. I walk a step behind just to compensate. Which I'm fine with.

Talk about solutions. JLo and Affleck are known for super affectionate, often photographed holding hands or walking arm in arm. And while some folks might have wondered why the Hustlers star is often walking behind her hubby, it's a height thing. This distance allows them to hold hands comfortably while standing, which otherwise wouldn't have been possible.

Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. Because anyone who had had a major height difference with their partner will know the struggles of trying to comfortably hold hands while walking. You can see one image of JLo strategically walking one step behind in Affleck below:

(Image credit: (Photo by MEGA/GC Images))

The Batman v Superman has a reputation for going viral accidentally, like with the infamous Sad Affleck meme. And for the countless fans who have no doubt noticed that sometimes JLo walks a step behind him, we have come context. Holding hands is a simple form of affection, but it requires some work for Bennifer thanks to their height difference.

You can see another image of the pair walking below, with JLo once again one step behind Affleck. Just as she told Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos, the Shotgun Wedding star is fine with walking one step behind her husband so they can hold hands.

(Image credit: (Photo by ZapatA/MEGA/GC Images))

It certainly looks like Bennifer is living their best life as a happy couple. They've been blending their families, and Affleck and Lopez's kids reportedly get along great. Now they just need to find their forever home to settle into.

Both JLo and Affleck have some exciting movie projects coming out soon. Ben Affleck will once again play Batman in The Flash on June 16th, while Lopez's movie The Mother hits Netflix on May 12th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.