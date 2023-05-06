How Do Ben Affleck's Kids Feel About His Relationship With JLo?

Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their relationship , it seems like they’ve been truly happy together, even when it comes to blending their families. In their 17 years apart the two got married to other people, and had kids. So, when they got back together, they had to blend their families, and according to a source, the Air director’s kids love the couple, and they are all “one big happy family.”

Now that the power couple has been officially back together for about two years, they’ve had quite a bit of time to bring their kids together. Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13 and Samuel, 10. As for Lopez, she had twins, Emme and Max, 15, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. When it came to how the Argo director’s kids feel about their dad’s relationship, a source told ET:

He is working out and feels good. His kids love him with Jen and like her kids too. They are one big happy family.

This statement tracks with what other sources have said about the family. Last November one person claimed that after the two tied the knot they were happier than ever , and were handling combing their families well. It’s also been reported that Lopez’s twins became “fast friends” with Affleck’s kids , which is always a good sign.

Lopez also opened up about blending their families , saying that while the transition had been “emotional,” it was also amazing. In the same breath, she also called the last year the “best” of her life since her kids were born. On top of the kids reportedly getting a long well, it’s also been reported that JLo and Jennifer Garner also have “mutual respect” for each other,” and they all spent part of the holidays together as blended families .

On top of talking about the success the couple has reportedly found blending their families, the source also noted that Affleck loves working with his wife too, saying:

Ben and Jen are doing so well and are happier than they have ever been. Ben's in a great place and he really is Jen's biggest fan. He loves being with her and working with her too.

Lopez is set to star in Unstoppable, which is being produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company Artists Equity. The Air director has also spoken about how much he loves working with his Good Will Hunting co-writer and bestie, so it makes sense that he also reportedly loves working with his wife too.