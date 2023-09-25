Why Spending Time Away From Ben Affleck At Fashion Week Has Allegedly Been ‘A Breath Of Fresh Air’ For Jennifer Lopez

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers paired that fascinates the public, and there’s perhaps no better example than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck . The pair have made countless headlines since reuniting and getting married, including plenty of rumors about the inner workings of their relationship. But they’ve also been spending some time away from each other, and there’s a big reason why spending time away from Affleck at Fashion Week has allegedly been a “breath of fresh air” for JLo. Let’s break it all down.

The public has been dissecting every move from JLo and Affleck since they got married in Las Vegas. Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys , and there were even lip readers trying to figure out what JLo and Affleck were saying to each other. But the “Let’s Get Loud” singer attended New York fashion week solo, with an alleged insider spoke to Heatworld about this temporary time apart, saying:

Jen has stopped acting so needy and started to enjoy the space they have had lately. It’s opened her eyes to how much fun she can have without Ben – especially as he can be such an awkward bore at these events. She’ll spend time with him soon enough, but catching up with her family and fashion friends on the east coast has been a breath of fresh air.

Fair point. While Affleck and JLo are known for being super affectionate with each other, that doesn’t mean they have to attend every single event together. And since Affleck’s face is constantly being dissected by the public, it was probably a good idea for Lopez to rock Fashion Week solo. Besides, absence makes the heart fonder, right?

Despite being a celebrity for decades now, it seems like Ben Affleck doesn’t particularly enjoy attending star-studded events like the Grammys or Fashion Week. And as such, it makes sense that JLo might want to fly solo to certain places. Later in that report, the same insider offered more about this decision, saying:

These are the people who Ben would roll his eyes at and cross the street to avoid, but Jen loves sipping cocktails with the fash-pack without worrying that [recovering alcoholic] Ben will disapprove or be tempted. It’s done them the world of good and she’s not missed him one little bit!

More points were made. Ben Affleck has had a public battle with alcoholism , getting sober prior to reuniting with Jennifer Lopez. And on top of him likely not wanting to attend events like Fashion Week, JLo going by herself also doesn’t put him in a position to be around lots of drinking. So there’s multiple reasons why attending without Affleck makes sense.