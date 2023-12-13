That Time Glen Powell Almost ‘Died’ Taking Off His Pants For Anyone But You’s Nude Scene

Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, one capable of making a great deal of profit. The next upcoming movie that’s going full rom-com is Anyone But You, which stars Syndey Sweney and Glen Powell. The pair have been making headlines thanks to rumors as well as Anyone But You ’s steamy trailer . But it turns out that Powell almost “died” taking off his pants for the movie’s nude scene. Talk about commitment to your craft.

Glen Powell went shirtless for Top Gun: Maverick ’s football scene , and he’s once again going to bare it all for his romantic comedy opposite Sydney Sweeney. What we know about Anyone But You is limited, but the footage has shown off some of Powell’s shirtless sequences. He recently spoke to Variety about a scene from the rom-com where he strips down after a spider is found in his shorts. He addressed the dangers to this funny bit, saying:

You know you’re not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it. Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either. Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.

Well, that’s certainly one way to injure yourself. While the scene in question looks funny, it probably wasn’t supposed to be so dangerous for the pair of actors. Luckily Powell ended up stripping safely, and didn’t hurt himself when filming Anyone But You. We’ll just have to see how this ultimately pays off when the movie hits theaters shortly.

Anyone But You (Image credit: Sony Pictures) Director: Will Gluck Writer: Ilana Wolpert, Will Gluck Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, Rachel Griffiths, GaTa, Hadley Robinson Release Date/Platform: December 22nd in theaters.

Much of the chatter and discourse surrounding Anyone But You is related to its pair of stars. During filming rumors swirled about Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney having a romantic connection. This was partly thanks to Powell’s break-up with his ex, who unfollowed the Euphoria actress .

For their part, both Powell and Sydney have denied anything romantic happening between the two of them. But that hasn’t stopped the discourse online, especially after trailers and footage from Anyone But You began being released to the masses. But they say any publicity is good publicity, so we’ll have to see if this chatter ultimately translates to numbers at the box office. But more naked headlines will presumably only help.