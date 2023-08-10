Why The Exorcist: Believer Is Rated R

The world of horror movies has always been a playground for pushing boundaries. In the late ‘70s, films like The Exorcist traumatized a generation with its graphic gut-churning portrayal of possession and some of the scariest scenes in major horror movies , setting a benchmark for the genre and demonic possession movies . Now several decades later, David Gordon Green ’s legacyquel The Exorcist: Believer has emerged from the shadows of its predecessors with a modern twist that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. But before you dive into this spine-tingling ride, you should know it’s Rated R, and now, we know precisely why.

One can argue that the R-rating of a horror film is more of a badge of honor than a warning. It signals that the filmmakers aren’t holding back, ready to plunge us deep into the heart of terror without watering down the experience. For many fans, the darker and grittier it is, the better. And true to form, based on the chilling first trailer , The Exorcist: Believer doesn't seem to shy away from redefining horror for a new generation, paying homage to the original. According to Filmratings.com , the MPAA deems the upcoming movie deserving of the R rating for some violent content, disturbing images, language, and sexual references.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Diving into this further, the movie has left no stone unturned in its commitment to be genuinely unsettling. The violent content alluded to might be reminiscent of the shocking scenes that were pivotal in the original, which made it one of the best ‘70s horror movies but reimagined for today's audience, who are already, unfortunately, quite desensitized to violence on screen.

The mention of "disturbing images" is a little vague but holds a world of possibilities, especially in a film that revolves around possession, exorcism, and the supernatural. Past iterations of The Exorcist franchise have been particularly imaginative in this domain, delivering imagery that lingers long after the end credits roll. Who could look at pea soup the same after the original movie? Or how about long hallways and nurses' stations after the criminally underrated sequel The Exorcist III? Given the franchise's legacy, it's not unreasonable to expect The Exorcist: Believer to double down on this aspect.

Modern horror films often include strong language and sexual references, so it's expected they influenced this movie's rating. While the original film isn't overly bloody, the words spoken by the demon-possessed Regan are shocking. Likely, a movie from this franchise made 50 years later would continue that trend.

All in all, while the R-rating of The Exorcist: Believer might be a nod to its uncompromising horror, it's also an assurance to fans that they're in for a film that honors the legacy of the original, all the while carving out its unique identity in the annals of horror cinema. The trailer alone was enough to freak out CinemabBend’s Mick Joest . He doesn’t even know if he’ll see it. So, my only advice is maybe don't watch it alone.