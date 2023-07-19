Wicked's Director Provides Update About How The Actors Strike Will Impact Production On The Musical, And It’s Pretty Hopeful

Wicked is being adapted into a two-part cinematic musical. Helmed by director Jon M. Chu, the beloved Stephen Schwartz adaptation will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, along with a bigger all-star Wicked cast. The production has been well under way with stunning photos from the set already released. After the Screen Actors Guild joined the writers on strike last week, causing a work stoppage on movie and TV productions, many wondered how it would affect Wicked’s filming and release schedule. Luckily, Chu provided a hopeful update.

The two strikes have shut down production on projects like Deadpool 3, American Horror Story, and almost every other project in production. Wicked has been actively filming across the pond, and the status of the film’s production became unknown as many wondered if the movie was able to finish shooting before the strike was called. While Chu revealed in his Instagram story post that Wicked did have to halt filming, he did offer good news about their filming status. He said:

Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie. We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close. It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the time is right. My heart goes out to the cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime I’m excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn’t be affected). It has been an extraordinary adventure…more to do.

While the work stoppage may have caused Wicked to pause their production, Chu seems optimistic about their release date, still planning on completing the film in time for the release date. The Wicked movie is being split into two parts, with Part 1 being scheduled for November 2024, and Part 2 having a November 2025 release date. Wicked Part 2 was actually moved up, and originally was expected to have a Christmas Day release date. Part 1 made a similar decision in March, to avoid competition with Avatar 3. With the release dates already shifted, I’m sure Wicked is trying to avoid any more changes to the schedule.

While Wicked may not have its release date shifted, the SAG and writers strike has delayed the release of several Hollywood projects. The final season of Stranger Things was pushed way back, and likely won’t come out until 2025. The strike has also affected some big ticket franchise flicks, like Marvel’s Blade film, which was also pushed to 2025. Other release dates may also be affected depending on how long until a deal is reached.

However, despite many projects being withheld, some projects have found creative ways to continue filming. Due to the overseas nature of House of the Dragon, the HBO series was able to continue production in the midst of the strike, and Gladiator 2 has creatively found a way to continue some work on the film. It is also an overseas production. Wicked is being filmed overseas as well, however has ceased production in accordance with the strike. Whether or not this will allow them to continue some aspects of shooting the movie down the road, will remain to be seen as strike rules evolve.

We will continue following the SAG and 2023 WGA Writers Strikes, especially as release dates are shifted around and more projects are delayed. For now, however, Wicked Part 1 is expected to hit theaters on November 27th, 2024. For more information on other films planned for next year, make sure you consult our 2024 movie release schedule.