Will Smith Shared Video Of Fiery Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Stunt, And I’m Sweating Just Watching It

Like so many others, I had a good time watching the widely entertaining Bad Boys: Ride or Die . What I think I’ve been enjoying even more, though, are the behind-the-scenes videos that Will Smith has been sharing since the movie hit theaters. All of the clips are not only cool but interesting in that they provide a peak behind the filmmaking process. The latest clip that Smith dropped on social media was captured while he and his co-stars were filming a fiery stunt. I found myself sweating just a bit while I was watching the clip, and you might have the same reaction.

There are a number of cool moments within the latest entry in the Bad Boys saga (which we’ve ranked) . A particularly wild sequence sees Mike Lowrey, Marcus Burnett and Mike’s son, Armando Aretas, trying to escape criminals after a bounty is placed on their heads. At one point, the trio try to flee their pursuers in a van that is set on fire by a molotov cocktail. Will Smith provided fans with a bit of insight into what it was really like to film that sequence, and it looks wild even with the blue screens and faux vehicle. Check out the video he shared to Instagram:

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just me? But, seriously, there’s a lot going on in that video. You have the actors sitting in the prop van while fire blazes on the front of it. A smoke machine is also present on set to add to the effects and, all the while, the camera is capturing the footage from varying angles. This video is a reminder that moviemaking is definitely a collaborative process that’s made up of many moving parts. Also, it should prompt people to remember that when you’re dealing with fire on a set, you should have extinguishers on hand as needed.

This latest BTS clip from the actor who plays Mike Lowrey is especially surreal when you watch the finished scene. It’s a wild chase sequence that includes plenty of gunplay as well as some funny lines delivered by both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. You can check it out for yourself down below:

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) - EXPLOSIVE DJ Khaled Shootout - YouTube Watch On

As previously mentioned, Will Smith’s BTS social media posts have been very illuminating. Shortly before Ride or Die was released in June, he shared a video that showed how one of the movie’s biggest gun fights was filmed . What was most interesting about the clip is that it showed how directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah seamlessly captured those first-person shots of the actors. Smith also shared just how that wild wedding moment with Martin Lawrence was shot . And, funny enough, the I, Robot star also skewered the infamous 360 Bayhem shot . As someone who enjoys movies, I just can’t get enough of these snippets from the set.

One could definitely say that the latest Bad Boys movie proved to be a success and that the stunts performed by the cast and crew were not done in vain. Ride or Die was mostly well reviewed and it proved to be a hit at the box office. Those facts may have some wondering whether another film might be on the horizon. While that’s unclear at this point, Mr. Smith is open to a fifth movie , should a worthy story be on the table. Honestly, if another installment would result in even more fiery BTS clips like the one above, then I’d be totally down for it.

