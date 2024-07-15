Will Smith Revealed How Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’s ‘Crazy’ Martin Lawrence Moment Was Shot, And I Can’t Stop Watching The Video
This was quite an experience for Martin Lawrence.
Spoilers for Bad Boys: Ride or Die lie ahead, so proceed with caution.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s recently released Bad Boys: Ride or Die has made waves since it hit theaters over a month ago. Not only has it seen hit at the box office, but the film has also received mostly positive reviews from critics. As much as I enjoyed the movie, what I’ve arguably loved more are the behind-the-scenes tidbits that the two lead actors have been sharing. Smith, in particular, has dropped a couple of sweet nuggets. His most recent share really takes the cake, though, as it shows how a “crazy” scene with Lawrence was shot – and I just can’t stop watching the video.
In the latest of the Bad Boys movies (which we’ve ranked), Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett has a near-death experience. The ordeal happens during the wedding of his main man, Mike Lowery and causes him to meet up with the late Captain Howard in the afterlife. Part of that scene is depicted by a wild shot which shows Marcus shifted from the wedding and through an ocean, before making his way to the other side to see Howard. Anyone wondering exactly how the first part of that sequence was filmed need only to look at Will Smith’s recent Instagram post. Check it out:
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)
A photo posted by on
One can definitely understand why the Big Momma’s House veteran would’ve “hated” being hooked onto that contraption for the big scene. I’m honestly not sure how I would’ve felt being suspended in such a position. But I suppose that, at the very least, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were able to get the shot as needed. That particular moment also looked good on camera, so the Martin star’s efforts certainly paid off.
As crazy as the scene was to see on the big screen, it actually served a purpose in the mostly well reviewed Ride or Die. Marcus’ brush with death encourages him to take on a somewhat more carefree (if not reckless) demeanor. Without going deep into spoiler territory, his run-in with Captain Howard factors into the third act of the film. This subplot, as a whole, was not only interesting, but it was also a way to keep the narrative fresh, especially as Marcus was concerned.
Those who haven’t been following Will Smith on social media might want to if they’re looking for sweet behind-the-scenes content related to Bad Boys. Weeks ago, he shared a clip from a gun fight sequence, which showed the awesome way that the camera captures the actor’s first-person perspectives. Smith also dropped a funny piece of footage, through which he took a playful jab at the infamous 360 Bayhem shot. As a fan of the franchise and filmmaking in general, this is the kind of content I live for, and I’m glad the Oscar winner is sharing it.
Given the box office success of Ride or Die, some may be wondering if another installment might be on the way. Nothing is set in stone just yet, though, Will Smith is open to a fifth film, if there’s a story worth telling. I, for one, would love to see him and Martin Lawrence team up again for another hilarious and action-packed chapter in this saga. And, that way, fans could not only get another fun flick but even more cool BTS clips from Smith and co. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to watch this clip from the wedding scene a few more times.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die, a major title on the 2024 movie schedule, is still playing in theaters. Fans can also check out the latest installment, Bad Boys for Life, using a Hulu subscription.
