Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino Gets Honest About Co-Parenting With Him And Jada Pinkett

Actor Will Smith was at the top of the entertainment business prior to the 2022 Academy Awards. But after he stepped on stage and slapped Chris Rock on national television, the public’s view of the Oscar winning multitalent has changed. And as discourse surrounding the slap continues, Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino gets honest about co-parenting with him and Jada Pinkett.

Sheree Zampino is an actress and businesswoman who recently debuted on the current drama-filled season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . While on the show it’s been mentioned that she’s Will Smith’s ex-wife, with the former couple having a child together named Trey Smith. She recently appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope (opens in new tab) podcast to talk all things Housewives, where the conversation eventually turned to her relationship with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and co-parenting with the pair. She got honest about how the trio has made it work for all these years, saying:

I’m not gonna say that it’s easy. From the beginning, my heart is always for my child. My child comes first. He really does. He comes first. So it’s not about me anymore. We’re not together, its not about me. It’s about him. Then Jada comes along then Will has got these babies. So how do we do this where we honor them and we put them first and we don’t deprive them of any good thing. Good thing being the relationship they have with each other, the relationship they have with me, the relationship my son has with Jada. I think we were able to go there. And I’m grateful for it. Can’t really give details as to why, but I’m grateful we were kind of all on the same frequency and the same page. So really you want to do that.

Well, there you have. It looks like co-parenting with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t been without challenges for Sheree Zampino. But so many former couples out there who are raising kids can probably relate to this issue. Celebrities: they really are just like us. And in the end leading with love was how the former couple became the poster children for co-parenting.

Sheree Zampino’s comments offer a peek behind the curtain on the private life of both her and Will Smith. The two were married back in 1992 , with their son being born later that year. The former couple would later divorce in 1995, prior to Smith starting his relationship with Jada Pinkett. Sheree’s son Trey is 29 years-old now, famously appearing as a child in Will Smith’s music video for “Just The Two Of Us.”

Later in her same interview, Sheree Zampino explained how the love that Jada Pinkett Smith has given her son Trey helped to make co-parenting truly possible. As she shared:

With Jada it’s like as long as she treats him well we’re good. And she’s treated him well and she’s loved him. And sometimes moms get jealous. I’m like ‘I’m getting jealous over another woman because she’s treating my child right?’ What? That’s insane. Don’t you want her to treat your child right?

The timing of Sheree Zampino’s debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came as a unique time when her famous ex Will Smith’s slap is still dominating the new cycle . Her relationship with Smith has already come up on the show, filmed long before he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Zampino didn’t weigh in on the slap on the recent podcast, but we’ll have to see if this changes in the reunion special.