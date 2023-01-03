There are major movie franchises, and then there’s James Bond. Generations have been brought up on the spy property, which recently had major success with its latest release No Time to Die. That project also marked Daniel Craig’s final performance as 007, and fans are curious about who might replace him. And it seems like the James Bond search is on, with Eon reportedly interviewing a Marvel actor about the role.

Ever since it was announced that Daniel Craig was ending his tenure as Bond with No Time to Die, fans have been theorizing about what actors might take on the mantle next. A number of names have been tossed around online, but a new report by Puck indicates that the studio might actually be weighing its options. What’s more, Avengers: Age of Ultron actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly met with Barbara Broccoli and company.

Journalist Matthew Belloni and the folks at Puck recently put out a new issue, which included some insider information about what’s happening with the James Bond franchise. According to those findings, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has already met with Eon Productions boss Barbara Broccoli, and it went well. He seems like a great choice for 007, as an established British actor with plenty of action experience. And at age 32 years old, he could seemingly have a long run as Bond if he ends up getting the gig.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the Bullet Train actor’s casting is a sure thing. Per this report, part of his appeal is also the level of fame that Aaron Taylor-Johnson currently has. While he’s an established actor, he’s not necessarily a household name just yet. But if his roles in upcoming projects like Kraven the Hunter or The Fall Guy end up changing that, Puck reports that Taylor-Johnson could end up becoming too famous for the role of Bond.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

It remains to be seen if any of this information ends up being confirmed by either Eon Productions or Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s representatives, but it seemingly indicates that the studio is already weighing its options regarding who will replace Daniel Craig as everyone’s favorite superspy. And with the public invested and even taking bets on the odds of various actors to be cast, smart money says whatever future casting occurs is going to break the internet.

Of course, Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn’t the only popular fan choice to possibly take Daniel Craig’s role as James Bond. Some other names that have been tossed around have been Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan . Taylor-Johnson is younger than all of those choices, and there were some reports that the studio wanted to find a younger actor who could handle the long and grueling job that is being 007.