Y2K: What We Know So Far About The Upcoming A24 Comedy

There are some movies that come out that you truly can’t help but be excited for. Sometimes, they might be upcoming Marvel movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other times, you’re hoping for an excellent fantasy film . Or perhaps you’re into action and you enjoy waiting for the next blockbuster to hit the big screen. But, I’ve always loved a good comedy.

Anytime a comedy is announced, I am one of the first people to get excited about it, because truth be told, I sometimes love comedy way more than anything else. We just need a good laugh every now and then – which is why I’m eager to talk about Y2K.

No, not that actual near-event that happened more than two decades ago, but the movie that is coming out from Kyle Mooney. Who is going to be in this upcoming film? And, what can we expect? Here is what we know so far about the A24 movie, Y2K.

(Image credit: 20th Century)

Don’t get too excited, because there is no set release date for Y2K as of April 2023.

This isn’t that much of a surprise. The film was only announced at the end of March 2023, so it would be pretty surprising if we saw it appear on the 2023 movie schedule, with the likes of the many other comedies releasing. These include Joy Ride, Beau Is Afraid, and more.

Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell And More Are Set To Star

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thankfully though, we have a good idea of what the cast for Y2K is going to be like. According to Deadline , which initially announced the movie, a good amount of the cast is already set in stone, featuring some familiar faces that we all know and love.

The main three stars of the film are Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler and Julian Dennison. These three young stars have been all over the place in recent years, and it wouldn’t be that surprising if you have heard about them before.

Jaeden Martell is primarily known for his role in the Stephen King adaptation, It , where he played Bill Denbrough, and reprised the role in the sequel. He was also featured in the mystery film, Knives Out as well as the miniseries Defending Jacob, alongside Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, so he’s already been in plenty.

Rachel Zegler broke out with her starring role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, where she was praised for her singing and acting ability. Since then, she’s really started to make her name in Hollywood. Most recently she appeared in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but is also set to star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, as well as the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White as the titular character. It’s awesome to see her in such a role like this.

Julian Dennison is the last of this trifecta of main stars, and he's certainly been making a name for himself in movies. While he’s been acting for some time, he’s primarily known for his part as Russell Collins in Deadpool 2 . However, he’s also appeared in films like The Christmas Chronicles 2 and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Deadline also announced that several other actors have been cast. These include Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Alicia Silverstone, Fred Hechinger, and Daniel Zolghadri.

This impressive ensemble has a wonderful list of credits that truly show just how brilliant they are, from roles in the Jordan Peele movie , Us, to parts in big Netflix shows that are so bingeable , like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Stranger Things. It’ll be awesome to see them all together in a film like this.

The Film Will Be A Disaster Comedy That Takes Place On New Year’s Eve, 1999

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Okay, so, admittedly, I was literally only one year old during the actual Y2K scare so I didn’t get to experience the mania that came with it, however, this film is going to explore that. In the Deadline announcement, we got a premise for the upcoming movie, and word that it will be a disaster comedy.

The film takes place on New Year’s Eve in 1999, where two high schoolers decide to crash the biggest party that is happening to celebrate and ring in the new millennium with style. But, little do they know that as soon as the clock strikes midnight, their world will be turned upside down, as the night takes a crazy turn.

It’s a very vague premise that doesn’t give much away, which honestly has me interested to learn more and see how a New Year’s Eve party is about to get so crazy. Let’s go.

It Will Be Former SNL Star Kyle Mooney’s Directorial Debut

(Image credit: NBC)

If you’re wondering who is going to be directing Y2K, look no further than Kyle Mooney, whose participation was confirmed in the same Deadline. Mooney is primarily known for his work on Saturday Night Live, a position he left back in 2022 in order to pursue new opportunities.

He’s done other projects such as Brigsby Bear, as well as Hello Ladies and Arrested Development, but this would be his first time sitting in the director’s chair and helming his own movie. While we've seen how awesome he can be with comedy overall on SNL, it'll be awesome to see him apply his vision to a movie.

I’m eager to see just how far he is going to take the disaster part of this film and how hilarious it is going to be.

Jonah Hill And Others Are Producing

(Image credit: Netflix)

You already know that this movie is going to be produced by A24, a movie company that is not only responsible for some of the best horror movies out there, but had a major sweep at the 2023 Academy Awards, including a Best Picture win for Everything Everywhere All At Once , so you know this comedy is about to be great. But, what you should also know is that this film is being produced by a variety of people.

Actor/director Jonah Hill is among the many producers, alongside names such as Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin, and Christopher Storer. Evan Winter, who also penned the script, is also acting as a producer.

There is seriously so much to look forward to about this upcoming movie, and I for one can’t wait to see it. I wish I could show you a trailer, but we must be patient – as much as I don’t want to be.