Years After Derek Hough And Sister Julianne Appeared In Harry Potter, He Shared A Fun Throwback Clip (And I’m Obsessed With What He Snagged From Set)

Derek Hough may be best known for his jaw-dropping dance moves on Dancing with the Stars and World of Dance but, once upon a time, he and his sister, Julianne Hough, were part of one of the biggest movie franchises in history: Harry Potter. While their on-screen roles were brief, they’re part of a fun piece of Potter history. Now, years later, Derek has given us another magical moment by sharing a fun throwback clip from their time on set, and what he reveals he snagged from the set has me absolutely obsessed.

The Harry Potter movies have retroactively become holiday classics, and Derek Hough’s recent post showed that revisiting the films is the perfect way to celebrate the season. Years ago, the DWTS alum shared that he and his sister were extras in the first Potter movie and can easily be spotted in the background of a few of the scenes. He took to Instagram to reflect on the wonderful experience he had in his youth, but it's the mementos he "accidentally" took that'll really make you jealous:

Did you know [Julianne Hough] and I were in the first Harry Potter film? 🎬✨ We spent three months in the Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, and even the Quidditch pitch! 🏰It was incredible to be part of such a historic moment. And I may have ‘accidentally’ taken a Ravenclaw robe, scarf, tie, and a few pieces of silverware from set… but shh, don’t tell! 😉Just a little holiday magic and nostalgia to share with you all. Happy holidays 🧙

While fans can buy their own robes and gear from various places, very few of us can actually say we snagged authentic costumes from the set of one of the Wizarding World movies. It's beyond cool that the DWTS alum manage to grab those items. I'm nerding out just thinking about the notion of having such items in my possession.

The Hough siblings have reflected on the experience in the past, and they've been spotted by fans throughout the years. Previously, Derek said the experience was super cool and that walking around the set alone was almost as magical as the movie itself. Julianne also discussed her big-screen Potter moment for the film’s 25th anniversary, jokingly saying that her character liked flirting with the Weasley twins. Clearly, this is something the siblings are proud of, and it’s a cool easter egg for DWTS fans out there. Check out Derek's clip:

For this duo, Harry Potter was just the beginning of their acting careers. Derek Hough had a recurring role on the show Nashville, and notably played Corny Collins in the live broadcast of Hairspray. Julianne starred in the book-to-screen adaptation of Safe Haven and nabbed film roles in the likes of Rock of Ages, Burlesque and Footloose. However, it was always their dancing talents that made the sibling duo shine, and they found much success on Dancing with the Stars. They were both pros for years, and it was a lot of fun watching Derek judge this season while Julianne acted as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

While the siblings have had success after their days as Harry Potter background actors, it’s still so much fun whenever they reminisce. Derek’s throwback clip is a delightful reminder of how the magic of Harry Potter continues to bring joy to fans, whether it’s through rediscovering familiar faces in the background, or learning about the little mementos they managed to take home. Derek didn't say if he still has those keepsakes but, as a fan, I really hope he does!

You can see Derek and Julianne Hough’s brief cameos in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which is now streamable with a Max subscription , along with the other films in the franchise. Fans can also revisit their exciting season as members of the Dancing with the Stars family by checking out the most recent season now with a Hulu subscription .