Years After Lily-Rose Depp Weighed In On The Nepo Baby Debate, She Got Real About People Wanting To See Her Fail: ‘It’s Been My Life’
The daughter of Johnny Depp is finding her own place in Hollywood.
Ah yes, the nepo baby debate. It’s been a frequent topic of conversation around Hollywood over the past few years. Actors like Zoë Kravitz, Maya Hawke and Dakota Johnson and so many more sons and daughters of big stars have since shared takes on the discussion. Years after Lily-Rose Depp fired back on the topic, the actress set to star in this winter’s most exciting upcoming horror movies, Nosferatu, and the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis shared an honest perspective about people wanting to see her fail.
Lily-Rose Depp has been making a name for herself in the world of acting in a big way during the last few years, between starring on the controversial HBO drama The Idol as well as booking around of indie flicks. As Depp gets ready for the world to see her biggest movie to date with the aforementioned 2024 move release, she spoke to her personal struggles from the role:
While the rising actress has technically been acting in movies now for a decade, since her small role in 2014’s Tusk at the age of 15, she still feels like she’s “still starting out”. Nosferatu puts her at the center of a remake of 1922 classic film of the same name (which was based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula). By all accounts, it marks the actress' first true leading role on the big screen. While speaking to Vanity Fair about the public's perception of her, she acknowledged those who'd rather she not succeed professionally:
There’s a perception that because Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of one of the most famous Hollywood stars, it’s been easier for her to nab roles. However, it was the 25-year-old’s intense audition with The Witch’s Robert Eggers that brought her to Nosferatu. Apparently, the Zoom audition brought the filmmaker to tears, and Depp decided to go all out by throwing things around her space to show she “wasn’t scared to go there.” As for how she feels about people wanting to see her fail, she said:
In the film, the starlet co-stars with big names like Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgard, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin. During the interview, she also recalled feeling “so out of [her] depth” alongside them, but it sounds like she rose to the occasion. Based on the Nosferatu trailers, though, she seems to be holding her own.
Ahead of the Nosferatu's release, the remake has received positive reactions, with first audiences calling it Robert Eggers’ “magnum opus” and his “best film." Not only that, but people are also giving Lily-Rose Depp props for being “haunting” and “astounding.” Perhaps this will be the project that proves to people and to Depp herself that she deserves a place in Hollywood, and not only because of her name. You can see for yourself when the film opens on Christmas Day!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.