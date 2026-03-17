Why Zack Snyder’s Wonder Woman Throwback With Gal Gadot Is Giving Me FOMO

Zack Snyder has never really stopped revisiting his time helming new DC movies, most recently sharing a throwback to Darkseid and, at this point, that’s part of the appeal of following his social media accounts. Whether it’s sharing old storyboards, behind-the-scenes images, or the occasional character spotlight, the filmmaker clearly still enjoys dipping back into the world he helped shape. This time, though, he posted a throwback to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, which feels a little different, and it’s giving me a serious case of “what could have been.”

The director recently took some time off his busy 2026 movie schedule to share an image on Instagram of Gadot suited up as Diana Prince, accompanied by a simple caption: “@gal_gadot my Wonder Woman #zacksnydersjusticeleague.” The image below is the kind that instantly gets attention but, once you look at it, one detail makes it stand out from the versions we’ve seen onscreen. And it raises a pretty interesting question.

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

Those Batman gauntlets, though? Sure, Gadot never wore them in any onscreen iteration, but still. Can you imagine if she had? But why is this giving me fomo? Let's break it down.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Why Wonder Woman Wearing Batman’s Gauntlets Has Me Experiencing FOMO

At first glance, it looks like a standard Wonder Woman promo image, but then it clicks. Those aren’t her usual bracers but Batman’s gauntlets. That’s not something that ever made it into any of Snyder’s DC films. Across Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Zack Snyder’s Justice League, each character kept their own distinct gear and visual identity. There was never a moment where Diana picked up Bruce Wayne’s tech like this, at least not in anything audiences actually saw.

So what is this? It could be, and probably is, a behind-the-scenes test shot, a concept that didn’t make the final cut, or even just a stylized photoshoot or simply Gal Gadot playing around with some props.

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But it also could be tapping into something bigger. Snyder’s version of the DC universe always hinted at deeper connections between its characters, especially when it came to Batman and Wonder Woman. The idea of a closer partnership, or even the fan-favorite “WonderBat” dynamic, has been floating around for years. I really wish we had gotten the Diana/Bruce relationship that so many fans, including myself, shipped for so long.

Seeing Diana literally wearing part of Batman’s armor makes it hard not to wonder if there were plans, visual or narrative, that never fully made it to the screen. And that’s where the FOMO kicks in. Because whatever this version of the story was, it feels like we only got part of the story. Yet how are fans reacting to the throwback?

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

As you’d expect, Snyder’s post didn’t exactly fly under the radar. A lot of the reaction leaned into support, with fans rallying around both Gal Gadot and even some calling for Netflix or another streamer to restore the SnyderVerse. Some of the standout responses included:

@georgeseia: “Our Wonder Woman!!! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse”

“Our Wonder Woman!!! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse” @zacksnyderfans: “My new favorite photo of wonder woman ❤️😍 #restorethesnyderverse”

“My new favorite photo of wonder woman ❤️😍 #restorethesnyderverse” @makethebatfleckmovie: “Gal born to be Wonder Woman!! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse”

“Gal born to be Wonder Woman!! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse” @joseadrianzr: “Our great princess Diana!”

“Our great princess Diana!” @s.i._herrera: “The perfect one”

“The perfect one” @keshav.maharaj1947: “Not just yours bro 😢 she is the wonder woman of all of us”

“Not just yours bro 😢 she is the wonder woman of all of us” @anaxagoras1995: “Our Wonder Woman, the best ever”

“Our Wonder Woman, the best ever” @k.polatkaan2020: “She is our wonder woman also 😁”

At the same time, not every comment was glowing. Here are a few of the detractors:

@cantcatchcasper: “Idk about that one Zack...”

“Idk about that one Zack...” @bubani: “Justice League: YES / Gal Gadot 🇮🇱: NO”

“Justice League: YES / Gal Gadot 🇮🇱: NO” @hazxliz: “I love you Zack but no. #freepalastine🇵🇸❤️”

“I love you Zack but no. #freepalastine🇵🇸❤️” @rumaanart: “Doesn’t She supports genocide ?”

“Doesn’t She supports genocide ?” @gallllllad: “She's an IDF soldier… please change her”

As you can see, the reaction was a mix of hype and nostalgia, with a bit of not-so-friendly debate, which honestly feels pretty on-brand for anything tied to Snyder’s DC era.

You can revisit all of Snyder's DC movies, streaming with an HBO Max subscription.