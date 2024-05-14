Actress Zendaya's starpower has been steadily growing, and she's one of the hottest movie stars in the business. She's also become a fashion icon over the years, largely thanks to her collaboration with image architect Law Roach. Despite this, Zendaya's mom was not super happy about one of her red carpet outfits that showed a lot of skin. Let's break it all down.

The best Zendaya movies have come with some stellar fashion looks, while doing press and on the red carpet. Case in point: Zendaya's tennis-themed outfits for Challengers. But in a conversation with Tina Knowles (via YouTube), the Dune actress' mother Claire Stoermer revealed she didn't love one specific look: the revealing two-piece she rocked at the 2021 CFDA Award. Stoermer revealed her reaction to that outfit, offering:

I texted her about that dress. It was so much. I don't mean it wasn't beautiful, but yeah it was a lot of skin.

Obviously Zendaya's mother doesn't want to criticize Law Roach's killer style, but as a mother she didn't seeing the Disney channel alum baring so much skin. After all, she was in her early twenties at the time of wearing this particular look.

As a reminder, you can check out the outfit in question below, which is one that Ms. Stoermer took umbrage with.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Celebrity red carpet outfits can often mystify the public, including how certain outfits stay on. Zendaya's outfit above has an element of that, because it seems like her top could slip off at any moment.

In the same interview with Tina Knowles, Zendaya revealed how her mother reacted to that particular look. And she had concerns about whether or not she might be wearing underwear. As the Dune star put it:

She called me. She was like 'What were you wearing underneath that?' I was like 'I was just wearing normal underwear and things.' She was very concerned. I was like 'I promise you I have a very long torso. I have a lot of space to work with.'

Some aspects of the parent/child dynamic are universal... even for mega celebrities like Zendaya. And like so many other parents, her mother had concerns over some skin-barring looks throughout the years. Now I have to wonder what she thought about Zendaya's C-3PO inspired look.

It seems like the sky's the limit for Zendaya's career, which includes both TV and film. And in whatever projects come next, smart money says she'll be rocking more bold fashion choices. We'll just have to wait and see if her mother approves of future collaborations with Law Roach.

Zendaya's movie Challengers is in theaters now, and going viral on social media outlets like Twitter. Check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theter.