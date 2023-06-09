Zendaya May Have Lost Her Latest Look In Transit, But Her Backup Outfit Is Stunning

Over the past few years Zendaya has become a household name, largely thanks to her Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria. The public is also enamored with Zendaya’s relationship with Tom Holland, and her killer style (which came from her collaboration with image architect Law Roach ). She may have lost her latest look in transit, but her backup outfit is stunning. Because of course she’d still pull it off.

While Law Roach has retired from being a celebrity stylist, he and Zendaya still have a close friendship and professional relationship. Case in point: a recent fashion shakeup she had before an event for Bulgari Hotels . The Dune actress’ team had to improvise when her look never arrived, and Zendaya’s Instagram Story showed off the results. And yes, she looks stunning.

(Image credit: Instagram)

While this might not have been Zendaya’s original plan for her look at the opening party for Bulgari’s Rome location, she still impressed on the red carpet. Although she revealed a peek behind the curtain, and thanked those who helped her get this alternate outfit together. And that included none other than Law Roach himself. You can see her finished ensemble below:

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that she looked so impeccable. Given how Zendaya’s styling has consistently impressed, including big moments like the Met Ball, the public should probably just expect her to look amazing in all public appearances. But you have to give her and the team snaps for making this last minute look together.

As her caption reads, they were able to get the suit she wore just 2 hours before the event, possibly even off the rack. But Zendaya is sure to give credit where credit is due, specifically the legendary fashion house Valentino.

More stunning looks should be coming as Zendaya promotes upcoming projects. Fans are eager to see her work in Dune: Part Two , following her limited but memorable role in the first movie. Of course, her fans are eagerly anticipating Euphoria Season 3 , although we might be in for a long wait. Given how she’s won two different Emmys for that role, smart money says excitement will stay buoyed for as long as it takes.

It’s almost hard to believe that Zendaya is just 26 years-old, considering just how long she’s been working as an actress and recording artist. She’s shown a great level of maturity in her roles, while her styling gives her a sense of timelessness. And it should be fascinating to see what comes next for her, and what gorgeous looks accompany her continued rise.