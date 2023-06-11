Tom Holland Blesses Zendaya For Putting Up With Him And His 'Bangs' During Tough Shoot

Is there a cuter couple than Tom Holland and Zendaya ? Probably not, as it’s hard to top the sheer levels of adorableness that the two give off when they interact with one another. Since they got together, they’ve shown support for each other’s respective professional endeavors (like when Holland went out for Sexiest Man Alive ). Sometimes that means having to be sympathetic while one is preparing for a project. Holland’s most recent offering, The Crowded Room, required him to grow out his hair and, as a result, he began sporting “bangs.” It was certainly an interesting look for him, and he blesses his girlfriend for putting up with them.

Those who’ve seen a number of the British actor’s movies probably know that he typically sports a shorter cut. Peter Parker, Nathan Drake and some of his other notable characters aren’t exactly known for their long locks. However, Danny Sullivan – his Crowded Room character – did have lengthier hair. They say that a hairstyle can really do a lot for an actor, and it sounds like that was the case for the 27-year-old star. He explained just how his new ‘do affected his mindset when he wasn’t in front of the camera:

I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him. So it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy.

Tom Holland has been open about the fact that the role took him to some dark places. So it’s great that he found a way to put the character aside, from a mental standpoint, whenever he wasn’t working. Of course, his hairstyle had to remain intact, though, and it sounds like Zendaya had to adjust to it like he did. Holland further explained to Radio Times that his girlfriend was a saint for putting up with his darkened hair:

And also I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough. I don't like my hair being that dark. I really like how my hair is like my mum's, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don’t miss for sure.

Not even bangs can put a dent in the seemingly rock-solid relationship between the two Spider-Man alums! While the actor was likely joking to some extent, kudos to his girlfriend for being so accepting of his locks. And in fairness, the actress herself has been known to change up her look now and again, especially for red carpet appearances. For instance, some may remember when Zendaya sported that sweet bob . The Dune star has also rocked bangs herself and, no offense to her boyfriend, but they look better on her than on him.

As for Tom Holland’s further professional exploits, it seems he’ll be taking it easy for a little while. Holland revealed that he’s taking a break from acting following his turn in the limited series. He explained that after prepping to play the tortured character and serving as a producer, he’s essentially pooped. So since he’s stepping back for about a year, it may be a while before he delivers another big production. Let’s hope that during his sabbatical, he gets the chance to kick back, relax and let his (bang-less) hair down alongside Zendaya.