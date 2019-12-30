Subscribe To New DVD Releases 2020: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows Updates
We’re heading into 2020, but the New Year still has 2019 on the brain, at least in terms of DVD, Blu-ray and Digital releases. For the next few months, we’ll be seeing some big 2019 content coming out on these platforms, both of the big budget and indie variety.
In fact, the first week of January in 2020 is a huge one for DVD and Blu-ray releases. Todd Phillips’ behemoth hit Joker is hitting those platforms for the first time after hitting Digital just in time for the holidays. It also comes with the “miserable to make” flick The Lighthouse, which is hitting homes just as we head into awards season. (And also was one of our favorite horror movies in 2019.)
HBO’s Big Little Lies Season 2 is also getting a big release at the beginning of January 2020, so it won’t be a light kickoff to the month at all. Diving in deeper, we have family favorites like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Addams Family and more hitting homes. We also have critical favorites like Parasite and some big budget releases like Terminator: Dark Fate coming, as well.
It’s not a bad way to kick off the year, particularly given January is usually a little light on new theatrical releases. So, you and your family can cozy up with some hot chocolate (maybe that only happens in Hallmark movies?) and pick and choose from some excellent releases.
As usual, Digital releases are the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray releases, unless otherwise noted. Take a look at what’s coming up, below.
Tuesday, January 7 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Joker
Tuesday, January 14 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Gemini Man
Early Digital Releases
Terminator: Dark Fate
Tuesday, January 21 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
The Addams Family
Early Digital Releases
Playing with Fire
Tuesday, January 28 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Terminator: Dark Fate
We’re just getting the year started, so stay tuned and keep an eye out for the other home entertainment releases coming in 2020!