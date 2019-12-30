Subscribe To New DVD Releases 2020: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows Updates
New DVD Releases 2020: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

Terminator Dark Fate blu-ray out in 2020

We’re heading into 2020, but the New Year still has 2019 on the brain, at least in terms of DVD, Blu-ray and Digital releases. For the next few months, we’ll be seeing some big 2019 content coming out on these platforms, both of the big budget and indie variety.

In fact, the first week of January in 2020 is a huge one for DVD and Blu-ray releases. Todd Phillips’ behemoth hit Joker is hitting those platforms for the first time after hitting Digital just in time for the holidays. It also comes with the “miserable to make” flick The Lighthouse, which is hitting homes just as we head into awards season. (And also was one of our favorite horror movies in 2019.)

HBO’s Big Little Lies Season 2 is also getting a big release at the beginning of January 2020, so it won’t be a light kickoff to the month at all. Diving in deeper, we have family favorites like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Addams Family and more hitting homes. We also have critical favorites like Parasite and some big budget releases like Terminator: Dark Fate coming, as well.

It’s not a bad way to kick off the year, particularly given January is usually a little light on new theatrical releases. So, you and your family can cozy up with some hot chocolate (maybe that only happens in Hallmark movies?) and pick and choose from some excellent releases.

As usual, Digital releases are the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray releases, unless otherwise noted. Take a look at what’s coming up, below.

Joker excited about Blu-ray release 2020

Tuesday, January 7 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Joker
The Lighthouse
Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season
A Million Little Pieces
Girl on the Third Floor
The Shed

Gemini Man Blu-ray release 2020

Tuesday, January 14 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Gemini Man
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Jexi
Krypton: The Complete Second & Final Season
Running with the Devil
The Big Trip
Veep: The Final Season
Beyond the Law
Code 8

Early Digital Releases

Terminator: Dark Fate
Parasite
Motherless Brooklyn
Harriet

Zombieland 2: Double Tap cast

Tuesday, January 21 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Addams Family
Zombieland: Double Tap
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
Black and Blue
I See You
Pain and Glory

Early Digital Releases

Playing with Fire

Parasite poster 2019

Tuesday, January 28 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Terminator: Dark Fate
Parasite
Motherless Brooklyn
My Life Is Murder
Harriet
Ballers: The Complete Fifth Season

We’re just getting the year started, so stay tuned and keep an eye out for the other home entertainment releases coming in 2020!

