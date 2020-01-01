Here's A Look At What Disney+ Is Adding In 2020

New Original Shows

• Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire revival

• The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

• WandaVision

• The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (expected in February 2020)

• The Muppets unscripted series Muppets Now

New Original Movies

• Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

• Stargirl

• The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe

• Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Docuseries

• Rogue Trip

• Becoming

Returning Series

• The Mandalorian Season 2 (Fall 2020)

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

Major library additions mentioned

• Aladdin 2019 - January 8, 2020

• The Lion King 2019 - January 28, 2020

• Toy Story 4 - date not listed yet, but should be in early 2020, maybe February.