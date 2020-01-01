Subscribe To Here's A Look At What Disney+ Is Adding In 2020 Updates
Welcome to 2020! Disney+ wasted no time, starting the new year off with a video tease of what's to come in the next 12 months. Watch that below. Some titles we already knew about from our list of what's coming specifically this month in January 2020, as well as major titles that already have dates on Disney+'s site. This new tease does not cover everything or give specific dates.
However, one big takeaway was the earlier-than-expected arrival of the new Marvel Studios show WandaVision. The first look at the show was a shock to the MCU system, so what a treat to have that before the previously expected 2021 release date. We'll also have The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but we knew that, plus The Mandalorian Season 2, which can't come soon enough, and plenty of other titles -- including the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the long-awaited Lizzie McGuire revival series. I'm also excited for The Muppets' short-form series Muppets Now, because I will take any and all Muppets content at all times.
Anyway, take a look at the video Disney+ shared on January 1, 2020 and see below for some highlights and other items to look forward to in 2020:
Here's a breakdown of some of the Disney+ content highlighted in the video:
That new tweet taste from Disney+ doesn't cover everything, so if you're thinking "that's all?" that's not. I'm surprised at some of the titles they left off, since they've been on the site since Disney+ debuted in November 2019. So I'm wondering if in future they will be moved? For now, though, these dates are still listed on the Disney+ site itself for 2020:
Don't forget everything we already have listed as coming in January 2020, aka right now with several new titles arriving today.
There will be more to come, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is expected to hit Disney+ roughly seven months after its release in theaters. That would give it a Disney+ release in July or just summer 2020. Maybe that will change, though, so stay tuned for an official date.
If you have any specific movies you're waiting for, it's worth checking DisneyPlus.com to see if The Powers That Be have a release date for it yet. Netflix still has a lot of titles, so Disney has to wait for the "existing agreements" to play out before adding titles from its own Disney/Pixar/Marvel/Star Wars/NatGeo library. And Fox? Fox is not listed as one of the brands on Disney+'s site, but 30 seasons of The Simpsons and other Fox content are currently available.
If you're thinking of getting or gifting Disney+ for everything that's already on there or coming later in 2020, use this link for a free 7-day trial. Curious about the competition? Keep up with all of Netflix's 2020 premiere and return dates with our handy schedule.