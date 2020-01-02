Daniel Craig Recalls His Emotional Last Day Filming No Time To Die

The James Bond franchise has been passed down across generations, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Quite a few actors have played 007 throughout the decades, with the most recent being Daniel Craig. Craig will end his tenure as the the stylish martini drinking MI6 agent with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die, the 25th movie in the property. And the actor recently recounted his emotional last day on set at Bond.