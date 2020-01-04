Laura Dern Explains Why Marriage Story Lawyer Nora's Clothes Are So Key To Her Character

Oh, interesting! If you’ve seen Marriage Story, these details are certainly present in the divorce drama but not always thought of as intentional as they are. Scarlett Johansson’s Nicole is an actress who has recently moved back to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television, when someone on set gives her Nora’s card to seek the lawyer out as she deals with her impending divorce with Adam Driver’s playwright, Charlie. (The Kylo Ren actor is having quite a year, isn’t he?)