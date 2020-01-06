Brad Pitt Used His Golden Globes Speech To Call Out Leonardo DiCaprio Over Titanic

Perhaps its a real jab, since Brad Pitt was reportedly up for the role of Jack back in the day! That is a second Golden Globes joke at poor Leonardo DiCaprio’s expense! During Ricky Gervais’ awkward opening monologue, he poked fun at the Wolf of Wall Street’s tendency to date younger women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s long runtime, saying by the end of the premiere she was too old for him. DiCaprio laughed if off quite well and he did the same for Brad Pitt’s funny call out.