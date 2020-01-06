Subscribe To Brad Pitt Used His Golden Globes Speech To Call Out Leonardo DiCaprio Over Titanic Updates
Brad Pitt just took home his second Golden Globe for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role in the Quentin Tarantino L.A. love letter. Considering the Ad Astra movie star played stuntman and best friend Cliff Booth to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, mentioning him in his acceptance speech made sense. But in a hilarious turn of events, he took a dig at one famous controversy in his iconic early film Titanic. He'd have shared the raft. Take a look:
Perhaps its a real jab, since Brad Pitt was reportedly up for the role of Jack back in the day! That is a second Golden Globes joke at poor Leonardo DiCaprio’s expense! During Ricky Gervais’ awkward opening monologue, he poked fun at the Wolf of Wall Street’s tendency to date younger women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s long runtime, saying by the end of the premiere she was too old for him. DiCaprio laughed if off quite well and he did the same for Brad Pitt’s funny call out.
It’s a longheld movie debate that we know well. At the end of Titanic, Jack and Rose are freezing in the water after the massive ship sinks. Help is on the way and there’s a sizable raft (door really) in front of the both of them. Yet, Jack decides to let go. Rose is left heartbroken – and it’s a scene that has greatly remained in collective pop culture for over twenty years.
Funny enough, during the press tour for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leo DiCaprio was asked to comment once again on the controversy – to which he said “no comment”. Brad Pitt however said he’d go back and look. Check out the MTV interview below:
Sounds like he did! The line got big laughs from the audience, and left Leonardo DiCaprio reaching for his drink. But, Brad Pitt had some nice things to say about his latest costar too. He called him his “partner-in-crime LDC”, also saying these words about the Rick Dalton to his Cliff Booth:
How sweet. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for a Golden Globe Award as well, for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedu. But Taron Egerton took home the prize for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood additionally won for Best Screenplay and Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category, but Quentin Tarantino lost to Sam Mendes in the Best Director category.
