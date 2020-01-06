Real-Life Hustlers? Jennifer Lopez Considered Being A Stripper Before Career Took Off

Ultimately Hustlers was no cake walk once Jlo signed up for it, but she tackled it like she's tackled a lot of corners of the entertainment industry since her start in My Little Girl way back in 1986. Next up you can catch her back on the big screen and using multiple skill sets as she plays a singer jilted at Madison Square Garden ahead of her wedding and marries a person in the crowd instead in 2020's Marry Me. Although there may be no pole dancing in this one, it will be nice to see the actress get back to her rom-com roots.