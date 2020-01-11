John Boyega Steamrolls His Rise Of Skywalker Critics With Impressive Video

This all started when John Boyega made a raunchy joke about Rey that many fans found disrespectful. They pointed it out to him and he defended himself. He went further, taking shots at the Rey and Kylo romance and fighting with "Reylo" fans. That's pretty much how he spent the end of 2019, fighting with fans on two fronts while others -- with no horses in the Rey romance race -- just laughed from the sidelines. (He also shot down a theory about what Finn wanted to tell Rey in Rise of Skywalker; this is supposedly the real answer.)