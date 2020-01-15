New Justice League Snyder Cut Image Shows Young Darkseid Facing Down Ares’ Army

Leave a Comment
Over two years later, and Justice League is still a thriving topic of conversation among comic book movies fans. Well, not so much the theatrical release, but the version of the movie that could have been: The Snyder Cut. The fervor to see a Justice League that better reflects director Zack Snyder’s original vision hasn’t died down, and Snyder himself has helped with this through the numerous images and tidbits of information he’s shared on social media.
Zack Snyder’s latest reveal gives us yet another look at Darkseid, who was supposed to get some screen time in Justice League, but was ultimately only mentioned once. Check it out:
Here we have Uxas, i.e. the younger Darkseid, in Justice League’s flashback battle with his army behind him and ready to tear into the enemy soldiers in front of him. And for those of you wondering why Zack Snyder mentioned David Thewlis in his Vero post, remember that Thewlis portrayed Ares, the Olympian God of War, in Wonder Woman, and Ares was present for that same battle in the past during Justice League. So yeah, it’s definitely conceivable that he and Uxas came to blows.
Zack Snyder shared some images of the young Darkseid in action last summer, but this gives us an even better idea of how Uxas leading this battle would have looked like. For those who need a refresher on Justice League, invaders from Apokolips came millennia ago to conquer Earth with the three Mother Boxes, but they were defeated by an army that included, humans, Amazons, Atlanteans, Olympian gods and even a Green Lantern.
But in the theatrical cut of Justice League, it was Steppenwolf, the movie’s main antagonist, who led the Parademons in that conflict rather than his nephew/master, Darkseid. The Apokoliptan dictator was also supposed to briefly show up in the present day through a Boom Tube after Steppenwolf had been defeated (killed by Wonder Woman, to be precise), but again, when the final cut was put together, his presence was erased.
At this point, it’s still unclear if The Snyder Cut will ever be released to the masses, but the fandom behind it certainly isn’t giving up, and Zack Snyder continues to support them. The filmmaker also recently expressed frustration with people saying his cut of Justice League is “not real,” hence why he posted that picture of the film canisters that he claims contain his 214-minute-long version of the superhero team-up.
As for Darkseid, while things didn’t work out for him in Justice League, there are plans in motion to feature him on the big screen… again. A New Gods movie is in development, and director Ava DuVernay has confirmed that Darkseid will be one of the starring characters. That said, it’ll be a while before we learn if this is the same Darkseid who was supposed to be in Justice League or a completely different version, in keeping with the DC film division’s lessened emphasis on interconnectivity between its various franchises.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more coverage concerning The Snyder Cut, but for now, you can learn what DC movies are on the way with our handy guide.