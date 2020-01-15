New Justice League Snyder Cut Image Shows Young Darkseid Facing Down Ares’ Army

As for Darkseid, while things didn’t work out for him in Justice League, there are plans in motion to feature him on the big screen… again. A New Gods movie is in development, and director Ava DuVernay has confirmed that Darkseid will be one of the starring characters. That said, it’ll be a while before we learn if this is the same Darkseid who was supposed to be in Justice League or a completely different version, in keeping with the DC film division’s lessened emphasis on interconnectivity between its various franchises.