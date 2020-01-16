Zoe Kravitz Was Nervous Meeting Fellow Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer At The Golden Globes

Leave a Comment
As far as comic book characters go, Batman as his villains/allies are some of the most popular. The Dark Knight has been entertaining audiences for decades, being adapted for the big and small screen a variety of times. The newest of these projects is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson play the title role alongside a strong supporting cast. Chief among them is Zoe Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming blockbuster. Kravitz recently spent time with another Catwoman: Michelle Pfeiffer. And the Big Little Lies actress admits she was a bit intimidated by her predecessor.
Michelle Pfeiffer played Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, arguably the most acclaimed and iconic version of the character. Zoe Kravitz was seated with Pfeiffer during the recent Golden Globe Awards, and it turns out that their cat connection made the younger actress a bit nervous. She recently explained the experience, saying:
I was actually, I was sitting at the Globes with David Kelly, because he you know writes our show, and Michelle Pfeiffer, and I was bowing to the queen, a little nervous to be in her presence now.
While Zoe Kravitz might not have originally been nervous to be around Michelle Pfeiffer, her recent Catwoman casting put things in a different perspective. She felt the extra weight of their connection, and just how iconic Pfeiffer was in Batman Returns.
Zoe Kravitz's comments come from her recent conversation with host Ellen Degeneres on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Kravitz was there to discuss a variety of subjects, including her famous family and acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies. Eventually the conversation turned to her recently announced role in The Batman. She's been doing plenty of prep for the movie, and it looks like filming has recently begun on Matt Reeves' long gestating blockbuster.
Big Little Lies was representing at the Golden Globes, with Zoe Kravitz seated with writer David E. Kelly. Kelly is married to Michelle Pfeiffer, which put the two Catwomen at the same table for the raucous Hollywood event. Kravitz felt some type of way sitting next to the iconic actress, especially considering just how perfect her version of Catwoman was in Batman Returns.
Of course, there have been other versions of Catwoman on film besides Michelle Pfeiffer. Anne Hathaway played a modern version of the character in The Dark Knight Rises, while she was portrayed by both Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt in the classic 1960's series. Plus there's plenty of video game and animated version of the Selina Kyle as well.
As for what Zoe Kravitz will bring to Catwoman in The Batman, that remains a mystery. Matt Reeves' vision for the movie has been largely a mystery, although reports indicate a much more noir-inspired version of Gotham's Protector. Other cast members include Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.