Zoe Kravitz Was Nervous Meeting Fellow Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer At The Golden Globes

As far as comic book characters go, Batman as his villains/allies are some of the most popular. The Dark Knight has been entertaining audiences for decades, being adapted for the big and small screen a variety of times. The newest of these projects is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson play the title role alongside a strong supporting cast. Chief among them is Zoe Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming blockbuster. Kravitz recently spent time with another Catwoman: Michelle Pfeiffer. And the Big Little Lies actress admits she was a bit intimidated by her predecessor.