Morbius: Why Jared Leto Is Perfect To Play Marvel's Living Vampire

To be fair, I should mention that Morbius is not really a vampire in the Bram Stoker sense, as his pseudo-vampiric characteristics and abilities are the result of a scientific alteration of his biological makeup, not some mystical mumbo-jumbo traditional to vampire lore. Of course, Jared Leto is never one to do things traditionally (which is clear from his role in... just a pick a movie), so if he was ever going to play a bloodsucker, it would have to be Marvel’s “Living Vampire.”