Gwyneth Paltrow Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Forgetting She Was In Spider-Man: Homecoming

Excuse me? Gwyn? You were in the exact same movie! You now have multiple things in common! Why does this keep happening? Pop in Spider-Man: Homecoming already, it’s great! This of course takes us back to the viral moment that started it all! On Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, Paltrow was first caught when her co-star mentioned the Spidey movie and she had no idea what he was talking about! Take a look: