Gwyneth Paltrow Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Forgetting She Was In Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Marvel family certainly has found a forgetful-aunt-that-keeps-you-humble type in Gwyneth Paltrow. Tom Holland must be constantly entering MCU reunions in his Spidey costume at this point just to jog the memory of the actress and Goop CEO. She just won’t give Spider-Man: Homecoming the time of day, and reminders of this just keep swinging back around!
This time, Zendaya is the victim here. The talented actress debuted as MJ in the 2017 movie alongside Tom Holland and recently reprised her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home last summer summer. The 23-year-old actress recently dazzled the red carpet at Sunday night’s Critic Choice Awards with this beautiful Tom Ford getup. Check it out:
On-lookers couldn’t quit talking about Zendaya’s look that night! I mean just look at it – she's breathtaking! The actress was even trending on Twitter for her fashion choice. But Gwyneth Paltrow had rocked the very same outfit on the front cover of Bazaar a week earlier. Here it is:
When the Goop business owner took notice of the pair’s matching looks, here’s what she commented, via Instagram:
Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya.
Excuse me? Gwyn? You were in the exact same movie! You now have multiple things in common! Why does this keep happening? Pop in Spider-Man: Homecoming already, it’s great! This of course takes us back to the viral moment that started it all! On Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, Paltrow was first caught when her co-star mentioned the Spidey movie and she had no idea what he was talking about! Take a look:
That's classic! Now, it’s true Pepper Potts doesn’t have a massive role in the MCU anymore. After the Iron Man movies, she made a few appearances in Avengers films, and yes, Homecoming for basically a cameo. There’s been 23 Marvel films made since she started back in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr. It’s not her main focus and she’s not really into the whole acting thing anymore.
But one time she posted a picture with Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland, and called the latter “this guy,” like she didn’t remember his name! She asked Chris Pratt who Sebastian Stan was one time like he’s not Bucky Barnes, aka WINTER SOLDIER! When they were filming Avengers: Endgame's funeral scene with the whole cast, she was super confused as to why Samuel L. Jackson was there too!
It’s a continuing saga! But as she once explained herself:
I never read stuff. But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.
It's just not her thing, I guess! But forgetting Zendaya is Spider-Man’s MJ, now that has to be against the law, right?