A Deaf Man Sued Porn Sites For Lack Of Closed Captions, And Pornhub Responded

Pornhub does have a closed caption category, but does it include every video or select videos? What about the other sites? It's possible if someone wants to watch videos like "Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew" and “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk" they really DO want to know what that witness talks about. Maybe that kind of dirty talk, whether heard or just read, does it for some people. Everyone has their kinks!