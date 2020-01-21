Taylor Swift Has 'No Complaints' About Working On 'Weird-Ass' Cats

By pretty much every metric, Cats was an absolute disaster. It bombed at the box office, was critically eviscerated, was the subject of gleeful mockery and stands to lose a ton of money. It wouldn’t be surprising to see people distance themselves from the movie lest they get dragged down with it and come out smelling like Jellicle litter. But star Taylor Swift isn’t worried about that. The actress and musician has "no complaints" about working on the "weird-ass" Cats, as she explained: