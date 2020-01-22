Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In February 2020

Leave a Comment
February is a great time for lovers, friends, and family to get close with one another and celebrate the cozy Valentine's Day holiday during the bleak winter month. Getting together in the winter months means that you'll need as much indoor fun available as you can get your hands on, which is a great time to learn what new movies and TV titles will be coming to Netflix's streaming platform throughout February 2020.
Whether you're in the mood for love, action, or family fun, Netflix has it all coming your way in the new month. If you're interested in seeing what came to the library last month, don't forget to check out the January lineup in its entirety. For now, let's take a look at what's headed to Netflix in February.
Available February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas - 2/1/20
A Little Princess - 2/1/20
Back to the Future Part III - 2/1/20
Blade Runner: The Final Cut - 2/1/20
Center Stage - 2/1/20
Cookie's Fortune - 2/1/20
Dear John - 2/1/20
The Dirty Dozen - 2/1/20
Dirty Harry - 2/1/20
Driving Miss Daisy - 2/1/20
Elizabeth - 2/1/20
Elizabeth: The Golden Age - 2/1/20
Fools Rush In - 2/1/20
Hancock - 2/1/20
Love Jacked - 2/1/20
The Notebook - 2/1/20
The Other Guys - 2/1/20
The Pianist - 2/1/20
Police Academy - 2/1/20
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment - 2/1/20
Police Academy 3: Back in Training - 2/1/20
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol - 2/1/20
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach - 2/1/20
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege - 2/1/20
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow - 2/1/20
Purple Rain - 2/1/20
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - 2/1/20
Scary Movie 2 - 2/1/20
Sex and the City 2 - 2/1/20
Week of February 2
Sordo - NETFLIX FILM – 2/3/20
Team Kaylie: Part 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 2/3/20
Faith, Hope & Love – 2/4/20
She Did That – 2/4/20
Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/4/20
Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us' – 2/5/20
#catsthemewvie – 2/5/20
The Pharmacist - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 2/5/20
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story – 2/5/20
Cagaster of an Insect Cage - NETFLIX ANIME – 2/6/20
The Ballad of Lefty Brown – 2/7/20
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 2/7/20
Horse Girl - NETFLIX FILM – 2/7/20
Locke & Key - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/7/20
My Holo Love - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/7/20
Who Killed Malcolm X? – 2/7/20
The Coldest Game - NETFLIX FILM – 2/8/20
Week of February 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4 – 2/9/20
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama - NETFLIX FAMILY – 2/9/20
Polaroid – 2/9/20
Good Time – 2/11/20
CAMINO A ROMA - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 2/11/20
Q Ball – 2/11/20
Anna Karenina – 2/12/20
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You - NETFLIX FILM – 2/12/20
Dragon Quest Your Story - NETFLIX ANIME – 2/13/20
Love is Blind - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/13/20
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/13/20
Cable Girls: Final Season - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/14/20
Isi & Ossi - NETFLIX FILM – 2/14/20
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - NETFLIX FAMILY – 2/14/20
Starship Troopers – 2/15/20
Week of February 16
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia - NETFLIX FAMILY – 2/17/20
Chef Show: Volume 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/19/20
Spectros - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/20/20
A Haunted House – 2/21/20
Babies - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 2/21/20
Gentefied - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/21/20
Glitch Techs - NETFLIX FAMILY – 2/21/20
Puerta 7 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/21/20
System Crasher - NETFLIX FILM – 2/21/20
Girl On The Third Floor – 2/22/20
Week of February 23
Full Count – 2/23/20
Every Time I Die – 2/25/20
I Am Not Okay With This - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/26/20
Altered Carbon: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/27/20
The Angry Birds Movie 2 – 2/27/20
Followers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/27/20
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution - NETFLIX FAMILY – 2/27/20
All The Bright Places - NETFLIX FILM – 2/28/20
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/28/20
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/28/20
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection – 2/28/20
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection – 2/28/20
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection – 2/28/20
La trinchera infinita - NETFLIX FILM – 2/28/20
Queen Sono - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/28/20
Restaurants on the Edge - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/28/20
Unstoppable - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 2/28/20
Jerry Maguire – 2/29/20
February TBD
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Taj Mahal 1989 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Movie lovers, rejoice, as two big ticket classics are arriving in February 2020! After a couple decades and several cuts later, Ridley Scott's Blade Runner: The Final Cut became the final say on his groundbreaking classic. So if you're a diehard fan (or a newcomer), this is a good place to start your journey into the world of landmark films.
If you're in more of a romantic mood, Cameron Crowe's Jerry Maguire will be available toward the end of the month for your viewing pleasure. While it's going to be a little late if you want something appropriate for the Valentine's Day holiday, Netflix's original movie lineup has you covered. One of the most anticipated titles of 2020, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will drop two days before the big event, perfect for all of you romantics in the crowd.
That being said, if you'd like to sidestep the romantics altogether, Alison Brie's psychological drama Horse Girl will be debuting. Judging by the trailer for the film that was recently released, it looks to be a harrowing film that showcases a raw and emotionally charged performance from one of its GLOW stars. So you might not want to watch it around the kids, or at any point you feel like lighthearted fare.
Should you be in either of those scenarios, our final highlighted film title will be the perfect title for you to choose! Debuting after a theatrical run overseas, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution revisits the story of Pokemon: The First Movie, with a CGI animated remake. Fittingly enough, this title is scheduled to be released on Pokemon Day, so be sure to get your invitations in the mail now.
Don't think that just because you're more of a TV fan that you're left out in the cold, as Netflix has quite a bit of original content headed your way. Two returning favorites will find their way back for new seasons of adventure and culinary prowess, as Altered Carbon: Season 2 and The Chef Show: Volume 3 are both headed to the Netflix arena. So if you want something to watch after Blade Runner: The Final Cut has either made you anxious for more futuristic thrills, or hungry for noodles, choose your path accordingly.
Of course, we'd be totally remiss if we didn't mention that finally, after a development hell that looked like it had no end in sight, Joe Hill's fantastic graphic novel series Locke & Key is finally bound for the TV screen! With an amazing cast of fresh talent and familiar faces, this supernatural crowd pleaser finally has a long term home for its filmed adaptation. Fingers crossed it sticks around for a while.
Last, but not least, while Better Call Saul may coming back after almost two years since Season 4, you'll be able to catch up before Season 5 with the previous season finally getting a streaming release in the earlier half of the month.
Your February 2020 journey through your Netflix account is now set. Just keep in mind that as the month moves forward, all titles are subject to change and availability. So if something doesn't look like it's online when it should be, check back here to see if any updates have been made. Otherwise, stream responsibly, and we'll see you back here as the days get longer and March 2020's schedule is unveiled in due time.