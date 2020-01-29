The Mandalorian Season 2: 10 Star Wars Characters Who Could Appear

Ezra would still be pretty young in The Mandalorian timeline and Pedro Pascal’s leading hero is more likely to team up with a Force-sensitive hero who is more off books like he is than an actual Jedi. Dyn Jarren will need all the help he can get as he attempts to find a place for “The Child” and he may have some insight into where the Yoda species live thanks to the cave drawings he finds during the series that definitely had something to do with them.